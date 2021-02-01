Grey-Bruce adds one case of COVID-19 on Monday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case, which was confirmed in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Sunday, was in The Blue Mountains.

There have now been 649 cases of the virus confirmed in Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic. That is down from 653 cases on Sunday, after cases were referred to other health units and a false positive that did not meet the definition of a case was removed, the health unit said in its daily situation report.

There remained 30 active cases on Monday, and one active probable case, which is a case that has not been lab confirmed but is symptomatic and a high-risk contact of an active case. There were 68 high-risk contacts on.

A total of 618 cases are reported as resolved.

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital, and there has been one death in the region, a man in his 60s who died on Saturday.

There have been 78 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.

On Monday there were no outbreaks being reported in long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare facilities in Grey-Bruce.

A total of 800 doses of vaccine have been received and administered in Grey-Bruce.