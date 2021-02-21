Grey-Bruce adds one COVID-19 case on Sunday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The lone case reported was a resident of Owen Sound, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began to 691.

A total of 14 cases remain active, while 676 cases were resolved as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Situation Report released by the health unit on Sunday afternoon.

There were 42 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

There are three people hospitalized with the virus, while one person from Grey-Bruce has died of the virus.

There have been a total of 80 cases reported in health-care workers who live in Grey-Bruce.

There were no outbreaks being reported in any long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres.

A total of 3,363 doses of vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Ontario reported 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 13 new deaths.

Toronto reported the most cases with 344, followed by 156 in Peel Region and 122 in York Region.

York Region was set to return to the red level of the province’s colour coded reopening framework on Monday, leaving just the Toronto, Peel and North Bay Parry Sound health units under the stay-at-home order that had once applied across the province.