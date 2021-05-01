Grey-Bruce adds six new COVID cases

Article content

Grey-Bruce added six new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily situation report Saturday, with figures current up to midnight Friday, said there were three new cases in Georgian Bluffs, two in West Grey and one in Chatsworth.

There are 28 active cases involving variants of concern, and 58 active COVID cases total. Owen Sound has the most active cases, 12, followed by Georgian Bluffs, 8, and Southgate and South Bruce Peninsula, each with 6 reported Saturday.

There have been 1,206 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic, including 277 cases of a variant of concern, which are more easily transmissible and more dangerous. In all, 1,142 cases have resolved.

Two confirmed Grey-Bruce cases are in local hospital with the pandemic virus, while another seven cases have been transferred to an intensive-care bed in Grey-Bruce. Those seven aren’t included in the local totals.

The situation report includes five deaths due to COVID-19.

So far, 60,104 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce, 5,929 in the past seven days.