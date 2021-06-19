Grey-Bruce adds three positive COVID cases Saturday

Article content

Three new COVID-19 infections were confirmed by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Saturday afternoon.

They were recorded in South Bruce Peninsula, Brockton and Hanover. The health unit reports cases current as of the previous midnight.

There are 36 active cases and another 101 active, high-risk contacts being followed by health unit staff.

Grey-Bruce has had 1,416 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus, of which 1,367 have resolved, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

There have been 398 cases of variants of concern, one of which remains active.

One Grey-Bruce resident is in hospital due to COVID. Another three COVID patients are in hospital care here, transferred from other health units. There have been five Grey-Bruce resident deaths due to COVID here, and two others who died outside of Grey-Bruce.

Ninety-nine health care workers have had the virus.

So far 128,879 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been given locally (including 29,724 second doses), 11,612 doses in the pasts seven days.

Ontario reported 355 new cases of COVID Saturday afternoon. Ontario has recorded 541,880 positive cases of the virus since the first case was reported Feb. 24, 2020. There were 13 more deaths reported Saturday, which raised the province’s total COVID deaths to 9,007.

Provincial positive cases have been trending downward since mid-April.