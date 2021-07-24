This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Six confirmed cases were in Owen Sound, two were in Meaford and one was in West Grey, the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily situation report said. It reflects new cases in the 24 hours ended midnight Friday.

Grey-Bruce COVID update for Saturday

Health unit staff are following 120 active cases of the pandemic virus and 402 high-risk contacts. Four patients with COVID were in hospital in Grey-Bruce and one was transferred to a hospital outside Grey-Bruce.

Seventeen local people have died of COVID.

Of 2,059 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, 1,920 have resolved. Health care workers represent 104 of the total cases.

The daycare outbreak at Bobi’s Playschool in Meaford was declared over Saturday. Two infections were found since the July 11, when the outbreak was declared. There are no other active outbreaks declared by the health unit.

So far 211,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, 1,186 of them Friday. The percentage of local people aged 12 years and older with at least one dose is 75.5 per cent, while 66.1 per cent of those eligible for the shots have had both required doses. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for a shot.

Ontario reported on Saturday morning another 170 confirmed COVID cases and three deaths. Total confirmed infections number 549,156 and deaths total 9,311. An additional 124,261 doses were given in the past day across the province.

The province reported the number of people who are fully vaccinated rose by 105,628, to a total of 8,480,761.