Grey Bruce Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.
Four of the newest cases were reported in Owen Sound, with three in Chatsworth, two in The Blue Mountains, two in Huron-Kinloss, two in West Grey, two in Hanover and single cases in Meaford and South Bruce.
The 17 new cases come just four days after 16 cases were reported in Grey-Bruce on Jan. 2.
There are now 52 active cases confirmed in the two counties with nine probable cases and 142 high-risk contacts.
The health unit defines probable cases as high-risk contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are displaying symptoms but have not yet been tested for COVID-19 or received their test results.
Two people with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Wednesday. No deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.
To date, 551 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 467 people have recovered and 32 cases were referred to other health units.