Grey Bruce Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Sun Times
Jan 06, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.

Four of the newest cases were reported in Owen Sound, with three in Chatsworth, two in The Blue Mountains, two in Huron-Kinloss, two in West Grey, two in Hanover and single cases in Meaford and South Bruce.

The 17 new cases come just four days after 16 cases were reported in Grey-Bruce on Jan. 2.

There are now 52 active cases confirmed in the two counties with nine probable cases and 142 high-risk contacts.

The health unit defines probable cases as high-risk contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are displaying symptoms but have not yet been tested for COVID-19 or received their test results.

Two people with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Wednesday. No deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.

To date, 551 people in Grey-Bruce have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 467 people have recovered and 32 cases were referred to other health units.

Sepoy Manor in Lucknow remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Saturday. COVID-19 outbreaks are automatically triggered at long-term care facilities in Ontario when a single associated case is found.

Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for five of the past seven days as the virus continues to surge upwards despite the provincial shutdown reaching its 11th day.

Toronto reported 805 cases alone while 523 were reported in Peel Region, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor Essex and 206 in Waterloo.

There are 1,463 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 361 in intensive care units — both pandemic highs.