Grey Bruce Health Unit reports a 14th COVID-19 death

A 14 th resident of Grey-Bruce has died of COVID-19.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported in its daily Situation Report on Sunday that another person had died of the virus.

The death was reported the same day that the health unit confirmed another 18 cases of the virus in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Saturday.

The new cases included seven in Owen Sound, five each in Hanover and West Grey and one in Saugeen First Nation.

There are now 181 active cases of the virus in the region, along with 337 active high-risk contacts.

The healh unit has confirmed 1,994 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,797 of those considered resolved.

On Sunday there were nine confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce, along with three that had been transferred to hospitals outside the region.

There have been 102 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce, while the lone facility in COVID-19 outbreak in the two counties was Bobi’s Play School in Meaford.

The health unit was reporting that 204,596 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 13,178 in the past seven days.

Ontario reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and six new deaths related to the virus.

The province also announced it had surpassed more than 18 million vaccine doses administered.