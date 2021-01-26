Grey Bruce Health Unit reports single COVID-19 case on Tuesday

Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a single new case of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.
The lone case was in Hanover, bringing the total to 625 for Grey-Bruce since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 22 cases remain active, while 603 have been resolved.
There is also one active probable case, which is a case that is not lab confirmed but is someone who is symptomatic and a high-risk contact of an active case.
There are a total of 76 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.
Two people are hospitalized with the virus in Grey-Bruce, including one person who is intubated.
There have been no deaths contributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce.
A total of 74 cases have been reported in health-care workers.
There are no reported active outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce.
A total of 390 vaccine doses had been administered in Grey-Bruce.