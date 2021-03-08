





Article content The average home price in Grey-Bruce blew past the $600,000 mark for the first time. The average price of homes sold in Grey-Bruce reached $613,373 in February, up almost 55 per cent from February 2020, according to the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound. It was by far the monthly average price for the two counties, besting the previous high average monthly price of $555,846 set in December. The average monthly sale price of a Grey-Bruce home only passed the $500,000 mark for the first time ever in September. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce home prices average more than $600,000 in February Back to video RAGBOS President Brett Parker said with the way the market has been going the last eight to 10 months he is not surprised to see prices where they are. “It is just kind of the consequences of the landscape over the last few months,” Parker said Monday. “There is a huge lack of inventory currently so it is definitely still a seller’s market.” Over the first two months of 2021, the average price of home sales was $586,463, was up 45.5 per cent over the first two months of 2020. The dollar value of all homes sold in February was $136.8 million, up a whopping 72.9 per cent from February 2020 and easily a new record.

Article content Inventory continues to be extremely tight in the Grey-Bruce region with just 301 active residential listings at the end of February, down close to 55 per cent from the end of February 2020, a level not seen at the time in more than three decades. The months of inventory sat at just 1.3 months, down from the 3.3 months recorded at the end of February 2020 and well below the long-run average of 7.2 months for the time of year. There were 260 new residential listings in February, up slightly from February 2020, according to RAGBOS, which represents about 400 realtors in Grey, Bruce and part of Wellington counties. Parker said realtors are getting interest from homeowners considering taking advantage of the high prices, but at the same time they have to weigh that they will be spending more on whatever they replace their existing home with. Parker said first-time homebuyers looking to move up to a larger family-sized home are finding it difficult to justify.

“You are selling your home for top dollar but you are also paying top dollar to replace it,” said Parker. “There really isn’t a lot of gain there unfortunately.” Last month also saw a new February record for the number of homes sold, which totalled 223, up more than 12 per cent from February 2020. Over the first two months of the year, a record 370 units have sold, which was also up just under 7 per cent from 2020. Parker said the homes that do become available are usually bought up quick.

Article content “There is not a lot of inventory out there, but we are seeing a lot of buyers still looking for homes,” Parker said. “Buyers have got more aggressive in the current landscape.” And that aggressiveness is leading to bidding wars, with Parker saying it is almost becoming a normal occurrence. “In the last few years it has been more of a thing you heard of in the city, but it has definitely started to make its way up here,” Parker said. In the cases where offers are being held and entertained all at once, Parker said homes are typically going over their asking price, sometimes by as much as $75,000 to $100,000. “Just depending on pricing and strategy, that is just the way it has been going,” he said. Financial advisor Garth Turner said Monday that soaring home prices being experienced across Ontario are directly related the COVID-19 pandemic. The well-known author, blogger and former MP, said once it does get under control he expects there will be fewer people shopping for homes and prices will go down. “The virus has made people put far more importance on their homes. Nesting is important, people want to live in their own four walls, they want to be away from the world, they want to be away from germs, they want to have some measure of security,” said Turner. “That has made real estate more mentally important for people.” Interest rates are also at historic lows because of the economic emergency brought on by the pandemic, with some mortgage rates as low as 1.5 per cent.

Article content And then there is the flight of people from cities, looking for security and space and with the new ability to work from home. Parker confirmed that in Grey-Bruce there are still many local buyers, but also more and more from bigger cities in southern Ontario. “It has never happened before where we have seen those things transpire at the same time,” Turner said. “That has resulted in an explosion in interest and in valuations everywhere from Kingston to London and right up to your neck of the woods and beyond. “It is a huge arc of towns and cities that were affordable that the pandemic has made unaffordable.” Turner said the increase in Grey-Bruce has been more dramatic than some other areas because prices in the area started at a lower level. “When you go to Mississauga they are not up 50 per cent, they are up 30 per cent, but they were already at $800,000,” he said. “When it goes from $800,000 to $1 million, that is different than going from $200,000 to $500,000.” Turner said the market will likely change slowly over the next couple of years. With vaccines becoming more widely available and herd immunity likely by the fall, it will open up the province again, making life “mostly normal” by the end of 2021. Mortgage rates are already starting to inch up as bond yields have started to rise with the bond market sensing inflation. Turner said people will return to the city, likely in a “hybrid” form for the first year or two, working from home for a couple days then going for the office for a couple days.

Article content “There will be a bit more working from home than there was before, but it is not the new normal,” Turner said.

“All of this I think is going to lead one to the conclusion that what you are seeing in Grey-Bruce and Owen Sound right now is a bubble and it is a bubble that will not pop, but it is going to fizzle out over the next year or two.” But Turner said that prices will not return to the level they were at before the pandemic began. In a bubble situation, a drop of about 15 per cent can be expected, so the pandemic will still have a lasting impact on the area’s housing market, he said. “The residue of the pandemic is going to be houses that most local people can’t afford on their wages,” said Turner. “I think it is unfortunate what has happened in this watershed of the GTA right across this huge piece of Ontario, but it is just the reality.”

