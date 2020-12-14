Article content

The average price of homes sold in Grey and Bruce counties continues to march higher.

The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound released its November home sales numbers, which showed the average price of homes sold in the two counties last month reached $547,555, an all-time record for any month, and a 36.8 per cent increase from the average sale price in November 2019.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce home sales continue to break records in November Back to video

The average selling price for homes in Grey-Bruce passed the $500,000 mark for the first time ever in September when it reached just over $502,000. It continued higher in October when the price reached just under $524,000, according to RAGBOS, which represents about 400 realtors with its member offices in Grey, Bruce and part of Wellington counties.

In the first 11 months of 2020, the average price of homes sold in Grey-Bruce was just under $476,600, up more than 22 per cent compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

The Multiple Listing Service’s Home Price Index, which tracks price trends more accurately, put the benchmark price for a single-family home at $377,800 last month, up more than 20 per cent on a year-over-year basis.