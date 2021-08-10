Grey-Bruce home sales cool off in July

Grey-Bruce home sales saw a significant decline in July, but it remains a seller’s market in the region with prices high and inventory low.

The number of homes sold through the MLS System totaled 327 units last month, a decline of 27.7 per cent from July 2020. Home sales were also 5.2 per cent below the five-year average for the month, but were 1.6 per cent above the 10-year average, according to statistics released on Monday by the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound.

RAGBOS president Brett Parker said real estate agents have started to see prices and sales stabilize.

“Obviously things are still selling, but we are seeing prices kind of calm down and we are seeing things level out,” Parker said Monday. “Demand is still high and supply is still low, but I think we are seeing things calm down as far as price fluctuations.”

Parker said new mortgage stress test requirements introduced earlier this year are helping to stabilize the market, with some rushing to get in the market before the changes were implemented. And the reopening of the province and the economy is also likely helping to cool the market a bit.

“People are now going back to work and we are getting back to a bit more normal lifestyle hopefully,” Parker said. “People are getting busy with kids back playing sports and those types of things.

“Typically in late July and into August it is holiday time and people are having summer vacation so typically we see things slow down.”

Cumulative home sales are up substantially year-over-year, with the number of homes sold in the first seven months of 2021 totalling 2,180, a 23.6 per cent increase from the same period in 2020, according to RAGBOS, which represents more than 400 realtors registered with its member offices in Grey, Bruce and part of Wellington counties.