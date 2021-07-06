This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pinch, but managing local COVID surge

Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pinch, but managing local COVID surge Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content Local hospitals continue to work to manage the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, but staff are admittedly tired as the pandemic approaches the year-and-a-half mark.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But there remains hope that there will be brighter days ahead as more people are vaccinated and cases wane. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pinch, but managing local COVID surge Back to video “I would say we have been managing quite well,” Judy Shearer, chief nursing executive with Grey Bruce Health Services, said on Tuesday of the recent spike in hospitalizations. “It has certainly been a long and challenging experience here at the hospital. I have been in health care for over 30 years and I don’t think any of us have experienced anything like COVID.” With COVID-19 cases continuing their downward trend in Ontario in recent weeks, Grey-Bruce has seen its case numbers going in the opposite direction. As of Sunday at midnight, the Grey Bruce Health Unit was reporting 191 cases still active in residents of the two counties. The high daily case counts of late has made the region one of the hardest hit areas both provincially and nationally. Local outbreaks, particularly among the transient and homeless populations and then at Saugeen First Nation, have been linked to the more transmissible Delta variant. Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra has said of late that case numbers are stabilizing. But the higher cases have also led to higher numbers of people hospitalized with the virus in Grey-Bruce. Shearer said Tuesday that GBHS staff are currently caring for 11 patients with the virus, including three ventilated in the intensive care unit and a fourth in the cardiac care unit. There are other COVID-19 patients in some of their medical units.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Shearer said they have also transferred four patients out of the area in recent weeks. According to the health unit, as of Sunday at midnight, a total of six local residents with COVID-19 had been transferred and were receiving care in hospitals outside the region. GBHS is one of three hospital corporations in Grey-Bruce, operating hospitals in Owen Sound, Meaford, Markdale, Southampton, Wiarton and Lion’s Head. The South Bruce Grey Health Centre has hospitals in Chesley, Durham, Walkerton and Kincardine, while there is also the Hanover and District Hospital. The need to transfer people out of the region for hospital care is a reversal from the height of the third wave in the spring, in which COVID-19 patients from outside the region were being brought to Grey-Bruce to receive care. The Owen Sound hospital also cared for patients from Manitoba when that province’s health-care system came under strain from the virus. Shearer said the hospital capacity in other areas and the ability to transfer patients has allowed GBHS to keep ICU beds open and available should they be needed. “We want to make sure we have the right number of staff who are able to spend the right amount of time on these very sick patients,” said Shearer. “When we have got close to full we have used our critical system to transfer patients out to other area hospitals as needed.” And she said staff have been great in dealing with the challenges that come with providing care during a pandemic.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I have never seen such care and compassion coming out in people,” she said. “They are working hard and they are managing.” The third wave in the spring had forced GBHS and hospitals across the province to cancel elective procedures and redeploy staff to be able to care for COVID-19 patients. Shearer said the surge has definitely put an additional challenge in front of them, but GBHS has been able to cautiously bring some staff back to their original roles and increase some elective procedures, with hopes to ramp up a little bit more in the fall. The backlog of elective procedures and people bypassing tests and not seeking care when they should continue to be a concern. “We are just kind of taking it day by day,” Shearer said. “It has been really difficult to predict what is going to happen next.” She said the real push of the health-care system right now has been to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and GBHS has been supporting the community in doing that. “I think that is going to be the big factor that is going to impact whether or not we have ongoing surges,” said Shearer. “Right now we are considered a bit of a hot spot in Grey-Bruce when you look at the province, but we want to see that picture improve.” At SBGHC, vice-president of clinical services and chief nursing executive Angela Stanley said Tuesday that the recent local surge has definitely left them seeing more patients presenting COVID-19 symptoms in the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content They have also seen an increase in people wanting to get tested at their assessment centre, but that appears to be related to kids going to day camps as opposed to increased illnesses. Currently they are caring for two patients at their hospitals who are positive with the virus. They don’t have any ICU beds so any patients requiring more advanced care are automatically transferred elsewhere, she explained. Stanley said staff are tired, but at the same time many see light at the end of the tunnel. “There is a huge vaccination program happening for us and across the province,” she said. “From a health-care perspective we can see that. The more people who are vaccinated and double vaccinated the better for us going forward on an ongoing basis.” Stanley said SBGHC redeployed staff to help with the ICU at GBHS and those staff have been brought back. She commended everyone for being so nimble throughout the pandemic. “I recall at the beginning that we were changing things almost every hour in terms of direction from the ministry,” Stanley said. “Staff have responded in a way that you can hardly put words to it. “They show up every day and they do the work they are mean’t to do and they support our patients. It is unbelievable and I am very proud of them.” Stanley said they are approaching about 75 to 80 per cent of their normal volumes of patient surgical procedures, with a slow steady progression upwards. “Recognizing where we are we just want to be very methodical about it,” she said. Stanley also said she has been particularly impressed with the level of collaboration among the health-care providers in Grey-Bruce during the pandemic. “That has been one of the best things out of COVID is how well we work together.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound