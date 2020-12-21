Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pressures of second wave

Article content
The three hospital corporations in Grey-Bruce are appealing to Grey-Bruce residents to follow public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, Grey Bruce Health Services, Hanover and District Hospital and South Bruce Grey Health Centre issued a joint statement in which they said they have seen a surge in occupancy in recent weeks that has left a limited number of available beds in the region, which is a concerning trend.
GBHS president and chief executive officer Gary Sims said Monday that hospitals are being strained by the second wave of the pandemic. But he added that so far it is patients with other injuries and ailments that are putting pressure on the local health-care system.
“It is important that people understand that as we are dealing with the restrictions of COVID, we are not dealing just with COVID,” Sims said Monday. “COVID is obviously a major focus for us and of course we have to be prepared for it, but actually right now we are running at about 105 per cent on everything but COVID.”