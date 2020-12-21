Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pressures of second wave

Article content continued

On Monday, the Ontario government announced a provincewide shutdown to begin on Dec. 26 to help control the spread of COVID-19. Businesses will face restrictions, while there will be a delayed return to school for students in the new year.

Sims said that he is in favour of the shutdown if it lets GBHS do the surgeries and procedures that still need to be done.

Sims said GBHS is “running flat out” with many of the patients they are dealing with being people who had their surgeries or procedures put off in the spring during the first wave of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a tsunami of patients that were closed out that first five or six months, and those patients are now coming in much sicker,” said Sims. “We are trying to treat them now and trying to get as many scans done as we can.”

Sims said studies have shown that a lack of screening in the spring due to that shutdown led to more serious ailments, such as cancers, going undetected for longer periods of time.

“We have to do everything we can now to treat everybody that doesn’t have COVID, while being ready for COVID,” said Sims. “We cannot afford having our community getting into worse shape, so that is the conflict we are facing.”

GBHS doubled its intensive care unit beds last week from five to 10, which creates its own pressures on other departments.

Ambulatory surgical procedures have had to be delayed to have the staff for the ICU, while there are plans to reduce the number of operating rooms at the Owen Sound hospital to five so that they can continue to staff other critical areas.