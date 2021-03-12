





Share this Story: Grey-Bruce immunization hubs receiving early praise

Grey-Bruce immunization hubs receiving early praise Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content The Grey Bruce Heath Unit’s Hockey Hub mass immunization model has been receiving a standing ovation. All three of the COVID-19 mass immunization hubs are now up and running smoothly in Grey-Bruce. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce immunization hubs receiving early praise Back to video During a tour of the hub at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community on Friday, Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said the feedback on the system has so far been “wonderful.” “In these pods we have a survey where people can call in or provide feedback and the feedback has been 100 per cent positive in one operation and 99 per cent in another,” said Arra. “It speaks to the effort of everybody around the table – the immunizers, our team, the family health teams, and the city providing this facility and organizing it in a way that allows our operation to be optimal.” The facilities, dubbed The Hockey Hub by the health unit for the way it can be set up in an arena setting, are being operated at the Lumley-Bayshore in Owen Sound, the Davidson Centre in Kincardine and the P&H Centre in Hanover.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Arra said the health unit has received interest from others wanting to do something similar. “Multiple health units have reached out to us, we share the knowledge and they are building similar models,” said Arra, adding that he understands the Government of Manitoba has decided to implement the system for its large clinics. In Owen Sound this week, the Lumley-Bayshore hub is being used to vaccinate Grey-Bruce residents who are 80 years of age and older. The hubs have also been used to vaccinate others, including first responders. As of Thursday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit was reporting that 13,345 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce. Along with health-care workers in high-risk settings and residents over 80, clinics were also continuing for the area’s First Nations residents both on and off reserve. Arra said the plan is to complete the Phase 1 vaccinations in Grey-Bruce by the end of March, but it all depends on the amount of vaccine received. Arra said the area continues to receive “modest shipments” of vaccines, with the province continuing to focus on “hot areas.” “Obviously we are low on the priority list from that point of view,” Arra said. Arra expects bigger shipments to start arriving in Grey-Bruce in late March and early April. Phase 2 will include adults age 60-79, at-risk populations, frontline essential workers, individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers and those living and working in other high-risk congregate settings. The health unit will provide information when it is time for those groups to be vaccinated. The rest of the general population is in Phase 3, set for August to December.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A small group, including city officials and local media, took an informal tour of the vaccination hub in Owen Sound on Friday. The facility has been set up in the meeting rooms at the Lumley-Bayshore. Arrows on the floor direct the clients down the hallway from the back parking lot to the verification area. Sanitation stations and signs directing the clients are located throughout the facility. The vaccination hub is set up in the Bay and Sound rooms. Arra said it is all set up to ensure good flow that would reduce the possibility of people grouping together or being delayed, which can increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19. “That was part of design and that has obviously been achieved in the operations we have so far,” said Arra. The pod system allows for the person being vaccinated to remain stationary, while those administering, documenting and cleaning the pods make their rounds. The system allows for the vaccination of as many people as possible in a safe way. It is actually seen as safer than traditional vaccination clinics because the client remains stationary after their shot, where they are monitored and aren’t at risk of fainting or falling, which can happen if they move immediately after vaccination, Arra explained. It can be scaled up or down as needed. At the Lumley-Bayshore on Friday there were four sections of 13 pods, which allows for the required 15-minute recovery time for each client. By the time the last person has been vaccinated in a section, the first person’s recovery time is up and they can leave. The area is cleaned and the next client can come in.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Clinical staff perform clinical duties, while others perform non-clinical duties. The Owen Sound facility is set up to vaccinate about 900 per day, while the Hanover P&H Centre hub, which is set up on the arena floor, can vaccinate about 4,500 per day. Traditional large clinics can administer about 1,000 vaccines a day, while smaller clinics administer about 400 per day. “It is like a production line,” Arra said. The Lumley-Bayshore has been transformed from a place for sports, recreation and gatherings to a health-care centre during the pandemic, with the arena floor on standby as a field hospital. Arra said that so far Grey-Bruce hospitals have had the capacity to deal with the pandemic, but the field hospital remains an “insurance policy.” “Looking at the first wave and the second wave, we did not use it and I see no reason why [we] would use it if there is a third wave because the public will be responding most likely in the same way they did before,” said Arra. “Nevertheless having that security in place is a virtue and we need it.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound