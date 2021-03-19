Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team seeks community members for advisory council
The Grey-Bruce Ontario Health Team (Grey Bruce OHT) is recruiting community members to join its advisory community council.
In December, the Grey Bruce OHT collaboration council submitted a full application to the Ministry of Health supported by signatures from 20 health service provider boards and organizations across Grey-Bruce, according to a news release issued at the time.
Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team seeks community members for advisory council
Now, it’s forming a community council to form an advisory team made up of patients, clients, residents, family and caregivers.
“Advisors influence meaningful change by sharing their experiences of what works well and what needs improvement throughout the health system,” a media release said.
Those interested are asked to submit an expression of interest to join the Grey Bruce OHT community council by visiting the website: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Community_Council.
To attend the community council information session on March 24 from 6 to 7 p.m., use ZOOM meeting ID 997 6410 8618 and password 755215. If joining by phone only the number to dial is 1-647-558-0588. There is a maximum capacity of 300 attendees at the virtual meeting, however, the session will be recorded and available for future viewing on the Grey Bruce OHT website.
Health teams are being established across the province in an effort to increase coordination among local health-care providers, including hospitals, doctors, and home and community care providers.
Under the new model, health-care providers will work as one coordinated team to make it easier for patients and those in the community to navigate the system and transition between healthcare providers, the Grey Bruce OHT said.
According to the ministry website, more than 40 health teams are now operating in the province.
In July, the Ministry of Health granted approval to the Grey-Bruce OHT to submit its full application to become an OHT. In early November the planning committee announced it had hired Jennifer Kehoe as its transformation lead.
The partners involved with the Grey-Bruce team cover a broad scope of services, including primary and acute care, rehabilitation, complex continuing care, mental health, long-term care and support services.
They include hospital corporations, family health teams, mental health and addiction services, Grey County’s long-term care homes, home and community support services, and home care through the South West Local Health Integration Network. Other involved in supporting and collaborating with the team include public health and local EMS services.