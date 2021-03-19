Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team seeks community members for advisory council

Article content

The Grey-Bruce Ontario Health Team (Grey Bruce OHT) is recruiting community members to join its advisory community council.

In December, the Grey Bruce OHT collaboration council submitted a full application to the Ministry of Health supported by signatures from 20 health service provider boards and organizations across Grey-Bruce, according to a news release issued at the time.

Now, it’s forming a community council to form an advisory team made up of patients, clients, residents, family and caregivers.

“Advisors influence meaningful change by sharing their experiences of what works well and what needs improvement throughout the health system,” a media release said.

Those interested are asked to submit an expression of interest to join the Grey Bruce OHT community council by visiting the website: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Community_Council.

To attend the community council information session on March 24 from 6 to 7 p.m., use ZOOM meeting ID 997 6410 8618 and password 755215. If joining by phone only the number to dial is 1-647-558-0588. There is a maximum capacity of 300 attendees at the virtual meeting, however, the session will be recorded and available for future viewing on the Grey Bruce OHT website.