Article content

Grey Bruce OPP laid three stunt-driving charges laid for exceeding the speed limit by at least 50 kilometres per hour in recent days.

On June 9 police charged a 35-year-old Meaford woman about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 26. Police say she was driving more than 130 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey Bruce OPP charge three with stunt driving Back to video

Two more drivers were charged with stunt driving on June 11.

A 45-year-old Guelph man was charged after police say he was driving more than 145 km/h in an 80 zone along Highway 6 in Northern Bruce Peninsula at 4:30 p.m. And a 24-year-old Brampton man was caught driving more than 130 km/h in an 80 zone about 7:30 p.m. along Highway 10 in Chatsworth Township, police said.

Each driver’s vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days and each driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

Current penalties available for stunt driving on a first offence include a minimum $2,000 fine and up to six months jail, six demerit points and a post-conviction driver’s licence suspension of up to two years.

But new provincial legislation announced in late April would, among other things, extend current seven-day vehicle impoundments to 14 days and current seven-day licence suspensions to 30 days.

The new law would change the current up to two-year post-conviction driver’s licence suspension on first conviction, to one to three years. The new law would also require completion of a course about the risks of aggressive driving.