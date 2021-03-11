Grey Bruce OPP looking for vehicle that fled the scene after striking cyclist near Wiarton

Article content

The Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a hit-and-run collision between a motorist and cyclist Wednesday night north of Wiarton.

Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Rouse Road near Bruce Road 9 where a cyclist was struck by a car. The car failed to stop and offer assistance or wait for police to arrive at the scene, according to a news release. The car has not been located.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey Bruce OPP looking for vehicle that fled the scene after striking cyclist near Wiarton Back to video

The injured cyclist was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the involved driver and vehicle.

Police say the car, likely a 2017-2018 model Hyundai Elantra, will have damage to the front-right passenger side. Pieces of the fender, undercarriage and headlight assembly were located at the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.