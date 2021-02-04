Grey Bruce OPP name 34-year policing veteran new top cop

Article content

A 34-year veteran of policing has been named the Grey Bruce OPP’s new detachment commander.

Acting Inspector Debra Anderson was welcomed into the new role Monday.

Anderson first became a member of the Grey Bruce OPP in late 2018 on a temporary assignment. In late 2019, she earned the full-time post of staff sergeant within the detachment.

“First of all, it’s a beautiful area. I love it up here. I grew up with a cottage on Georgian Bay and love the area,” Anderson said.

Originally from Toronto, the regions’s new top provincial cop began her career in policing with the Canadian Armed Forces as a military police officer in Halifax and CFB Borden near Barrie.

“I wanted a very physical job. Something where I wasn’t sitting behind a desk all day. At that time I joined the military police,” she said.

Anderson grew up in an athletic family. Three of her brothers played hockey and one made it all the way to the National Hockey League.