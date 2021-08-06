Grey Bruce OPP seek witnesses to collision involving cyclist and vehicle on Bruce Road 13

Grey Bruce OPP Report
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Bruce Road 13 in South Bruce Peninsula and airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Police, Bruce County EMS and the Sauble Beach Fire Department responded to the collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

The cyclist’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to a police media release.

The Grey Bruce OPP believe there are witnesses who stopped to render assistance and left once emergency crews were on the scene.

The Grey Bruce OPP would like to speak with the witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

