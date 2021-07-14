Grey Bruce OPP urge boaters to stay safe on the water this summer
The Grey Bruce OPP is urging boaters to stay safe on the water after fielding 35 marine-related calls since May 1.
According to a police media release, those heading out on the water can expect routine contact with officers checking for marine-related compliance.
Police want boaters to follow all marine-related laws, including wearing an approved life-jacket or personal floatation device, checking weather conditions before departing, boating and paddling while sober, informing others of trip details before leaving, being aware of cold water, being mindful of a vessel’s capabilities when deciding whether to go boating, and taking a boating course to ensure proper licensing and knowledge.