Grey-Bruce organizations raise funds by celebrating pie and pi

Whether you love mathematics or delicious homemade pie, March 14 is a day to celebrate. And three local organizations have banded together to have a little fun, dish out pies, promote the benefits of exercise and the outdoors and raise some funds for the community's most vulnerable. The Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort, Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce, and the United Way of Bruce Grey are holding their International Pi (Pie) Day celebration to coincide with March 14. The day is known as Pi Day because the numbers three (the third month) and 14 (the day) are the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi – 3.14. On Saturday, a day before the official Pi Day celebration – to be done alone, virtually or in a social bubble of course – a representative of each of the three organization were outside OSHaRE where customers were picking up the delicious pies that had been prepared in the OSHaRE and CMHA Grey Bruce kitchens. They capped the number of pies at 50 for the event, and they easily sold out of the apple crumble, cherry lattice, lemon meringue, peach crumble, pumpkin and bumbleberry creations.

Article content Over 50 people had also committed to run or walk 3.14 miles (5.05 kilometres) in honour of Pi Day. With a donation of $25 they received an oak medallion sponsored and created by HaveOne.com. Among those planning to run were Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff and MPP Bill Walker. “It is March and it is about getting outside and having fun. It is designed to be kind of silly,” said Francesca Dobbyn, executive director of the United Way of Bruce Grey. “And then the fundraising supports the three organization that have just stepped up and helped so many in the pandemic.” Dobbyn said the community support for the event had been great. By Saturday afternoon more than $3,000 had been raised. “There was lots of community support and lots of people saying how much fun it is,” she said. “People were buying pies, buying run tickets and making a donation at the same time. It is great.” This year’s event actually marks the first year organizers have been able to successfully hold their event. They had planned to hold a Pi Day celebration in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans for them. The plan was to sell pie at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market on March 14, 2020, but that day’s sale was cancelled as pandemic measures were coming down fast and furious. An informal “Pi Run” still took place that morning, but there was no pie waiting at the finish line. Dobbyn said they again wanted to do something to mark the day and started planning in January. She gave credit to Victoria Watson at BDO Canada in Owen Sound for being “the math nerd who loves Pi Day the most,” and helped draft up the idea.

Article content Dobbyn said they decided to take what they have learned over the past year on how to do things with health and safety in mind and rejigged their event to meet COVID-19 health recommendations. “The fact we are green (under the provincial pandemic response framework) we could have done more, but at any given moment we could go into lockdown,” said Dobbyn. “We learned that if we just framed things out people could do it on their time the way they want to do it.” Dobbyn said fun is certainly the name of the game with the event. Some of those running on Sunday were taking things further. They were planning to start one minute before 2 p.m., which would then give them the digits 3 (month) 14 (day) and 1.59 (time) — the first six digits of pi. “You just social distance, wear a mask anytime you are close to someone and it is safe,” she said. “Being outside, getting exercise and connecting with people is so important for people’s mental health right now.”

