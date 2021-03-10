Grey-Bruce receiving another round of social services relief funding
As Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Grey and Bruce counties have received an injection of funding to assist the most vulnerable people during the pandemic.
Grey County will receive $1.77 million in new Social Services Relief Fund money, while Bruce County will get nearly $871,000, local MPPs Bill Walker and Lisa Thompson announced Wednesday.
The funding is to support services and organizations that assist homeless residents and those at risk of homelessness.
Grey County housing director Anne Marie Shaw said this is the third phase of Social Services Relief Fund money received by the county since the pandemic began and will be used to extend the assistance and programs covered under the previous phase of funding, which was set to run out March 31.
“The funds are to be used to assist our vulnerable residents and the agencies that support our vulnerable residents to improve infection control in congregate settings, to assist with programs – we funded a lot of food programs for people – and also they provided a lot of extra staffing for working with people experiencing homelessness and outreach workers and we also have implemented a program for rental arrears,” she said in an interview.
Organizations like Safe ‘n Sound, OSHaRE, Y Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce and area food banks have received Social Services Relief funding from the county.
Shaw said Grey received a combined $3.2 million under the first two phases of the provincial program.
Bruce County human services director Christine MacDonald said the county can allocate the funding within the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative’s service categories, which include emergency shelter solutions, housing and related supports and homelessness prevention.
A staff report with recommendations on how the money will be allocated is to be presented to the human services committee March 18, she said.
“In the previous funding phases, we were able to provide funding support to many community organizations that are on the front line of providing direct supports to those in need, including access to services for shelter, food and other pandemic relief,” she said.
The provincial government launched the Social Services Relief Fund in March 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the province.
The fund has now provided $765 million to help service managers and Indigenous program partners support shelters, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, the province says.
About $255 million in funding was announced Wednesday.
“I want to thank Minister Clark for continuing to deliver assistance for our region,” Thompson, Huron-Bruce’s Progressive Conservative MPP, said in a joint statement. “This investment is a significant boost that will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to protect our local residents during this crisis.”
Walker, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound’s PC MPP, added, “our government continues to provide needed support to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure both counties have the resources to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”