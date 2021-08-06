Grey-Bruce recorded an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time in more than a week that the region has had a double-digit daily case count.

The cases reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Friday included five in Owen Sound and one each in Hanover, Chatsworth, Kincardine, Meaford, West Grey, Southgate, Blue Mountains and South Bruce Peninsula.

Grey-Bruce records 13 COVID-19 cases on Friday

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the region increased to 54 from 48 a day earlier, according to Friday’s Situation Report, which includes testing and case counts in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Thursday.

There are 113 active high-risk contacts associated with the active cases.

There have now been 2,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Grey-Bruce residents, of which 2,079 are considered resolved.

The deaths of 19 Grey-Bruce residents have been attributed to the virus, according to the report.

There are four confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID-19, while three more have been transferred to hospital outside the region.

There have been 109 cases reported in health-care workers who live in Grey-Bruce.

There are no facilities reporting outbreaks in the region.

The health unit was reporting a total of 217,198 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 2,399 in the past seven days.

Ontario saw its case count on Friday surpass the 300 mark for the first time since late June. The seven-day average continues to move up and stood at 214 on Friday, up from 170 from the same day a week ago.

Of the 340 cases reported, 80 were in Toronto, 41 were in York Region and 36 were in Peel Region.

There were also 18 more deaths reported on Friday, but 16 of them occurred more than six weeks ago and were being recorded on Friday as a result of a data catchup.

On the vaccination front, the province was announcing another 53,975 doses administered, with just over 19.7 million total doses now administered.

The number of people who had received both doses stood at over 9.2 million.