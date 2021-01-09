Grey-Bruce records 6 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases include two in West Grey and one each in Brockton, Owen Sound, South Bruce and Southgate, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

There have now been 588 confirmed cases in the two counties of which 58 remained active.

Along with the confirmed cases there are three active probable cases, which have not been lab confirmed but are symptomatic and are high risk contacts of an active case.

The health unit has identified 147 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

A total of 497 cases have recovered, while 33 have been referred to other health units.

There continue to be two people hospitalized with the virus, while no deaths in Grey-Bruce have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 41 cases have been confirmed in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce.