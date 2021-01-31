Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce.

A Grey-Bruce man in his 60s died on Saturday afternoon, the health unit said in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce records first COVID-19 death Back to video

The man had been in isolation in hospital since early January.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who passed away,” Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said in the release. “Unfortunately, the news of this death only highlights the need for everyone to take this virus very seriously. It requires our collective actions to stem the spread of this virus. Please, stay at home and stay safe.”

All close contacts with the case have been reviewed by public health, the release said.

The death of the man came as the health unit announced two new cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, both in Town of the Blue Mountains.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus for the two counties stands at 642 since the pandemic began. A total of 30 of those remained active on Saturday.