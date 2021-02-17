





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The cases, which were recorded in the 24 hours prior to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, included two in Saugeen Shores and one each in Owen Sound and Hanover. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey-Bruce records four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday Back to video There have now been 689 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began. Two previous cases that have been confirmed as false positive were removed from the case count, the Grey Bruce Health Unit said in its daily situation report on Wednesday. A total of 21 cases remain active, with 174 high-risk contacts associated with active cases. A total of 667 cases have been resolved. There is one person hospitalized with the virus in Grey-Bruce, while one person has died of the virus in the two counties since the pandemic began. There have been 80 cases reported in health-care workers who live in Grey-Bruce. There were no outbreaks reported in any long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Wednesday’s report.

Article content Ontario continued to see a downward trend in case counts as it reported 847 new cases on Wednesday. Toronto led the way with 257 cases, followed by 170 in Peel Region, 131 in York Region and 53 in Ottawa. The province also reported 10 more deaths on Wednesday, the lowest single day death count since Dec. 1, when seven deaths were reported. There have now been 6,729 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began. + + + The Grey Bruce Health Unit is expecting its next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, with about 3,700 doses of vaccine set to arrive. Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said Wednesday that storms in the U.S. could delay the vaccines by about a day, but they are still expected to arrive by the end of the week. They are to be followed by another 4,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week. The vaccines are to be used to complete the initial doses to area long-term care home residents, as well as vaccinate long-term care staff and essential caregivers, provide second doses to some long-term care residents and vaccinate hospital staff. As supply permits, first doses will also be administered to retirement home residents and staff as well as Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash residents. The vaccination prioritization and allocation is based on the provincial framework and risk assessment. A total of 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce as of Wednesday.

Article content +++ Bruce County is planning to open some services after Grey-Bruce was moved back to the yellow (protect) category of the province’s reopening framework on Tuesday. The county announced on Wednesday that Bruce County Public Library branches will reopen on March 1 with safety precautions in place. The branches will continue to offer curbside pickup and online programming. The Bruce County Museum in Southampton is slated to reopen on March 2 with safety precautions, while virtual services and programming will also continue on the Museum website and social media channels. The county’s administration buildings will continue to remain closed to the public for the rest of February, with the county making further decisions in early March. EarlyON Child and Family Centre locations are also closed with work underway to resume in-person programming in March. Users are asked to watch for announcements on social media. Information on all county services and their status is available on the county website at www.brucecounty.on.ca. +++ The administration building in West Grey is slated to open next week. The municipality announced on Wednesday that the building would open on Feb. 22 with modified hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Recreation staff are also working with public health to reopen halls and arenas, according to a release.

The West Grey Public Library will continue with curbside for the month of February, and council meetings will continue to be held remotely, until further notice.

