Grey-Bruce residents urged to heed lockdown rules ahead of Boxing Day

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is urging people to heed public health recommendations before they become provincial regulations on Boxing Day and nix holiday celebrations planned outside of the household.

“It really boils down to asking ourselves where have the majority of transmissions happened in Grey-Bruce? They’ve happened in small household type settings,” said Ian Reich, a public health manager at the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The province’s shutdown measures don’t come into play until Boxing Day, which has some people concerned the green light has been given to those looking for one last hoorah Christmas Day with family and friends before lockdown.

“If people feel this is permission to whoop it up one last day for Christmas, that’s going against the recommendation. We highly discourage that type of activity because that is where transmission is happening,” Reich said.

In Grey-Bruce, small localized outbreaks and mini-clusters of COVID-19 cases have resulted from celebrations during the second wave of the pandemic. A cluster of cases resulted from a Thanksgiving dinner party in South Bruce Peninsula, and a Halloween party in Dundalk put people at risk of transmission.