Grey-Bruce residents urged to heed lockdown rules ahead of Boxing Day

Greg Cowan
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
The Grey Bruce Public Health Unit in Owen Sound. PHOTO PROVIDED BY GBPHU
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is urging people to heed public health recommendations before they become provincial regulations on Boxing Day and nix holiday celebrations planned outside of the household.

“It really boils down to asking ourselves where have the majority of transmissions happened in Grey-Bruce? They’ve happened in small household type settings,” said Ian Reich, a public health manager at the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The province’s shutdown measures don’t come into play until Boxing Day, which has some people concerned the green light has been given to those looking for one last hoorah Christmas Day with family and friends before lockdown.

“If people feel this is permission to whoop it up one last day for Christmas, that’s going against the recommendation. We highly discourage that type of activity because that is where transmission is happening,” Reich said.

In Grey-Bruce, small localized outbreaks and mini-clusters of COVID-19 cases have resulted from celebrations during the second wave of the pandemic. A cluster of cases resulted from a Thanksgiving dinner party in South Bruce Peninsula, and a Halloween party in Dundalk put people at risk of transmission.

Reich said the message has been clear since the province unveiled its COVID-19 Response Framework, and most people have been contained to their family unit without much variance. But, exposure can happen at any time and to those who may think their risk level is low.

“It’s really our biggest ask and it has been for some time,” he said.

The provincial government recently invested $147 million to expand access to mental health and addiction systems for people of all ages in order to help people with mental health issues that have arisen or been intensified by the pandemic and resulting social isolation.

Reich said locally there will be a push to make sure high-risk individuals understand the shutdown does not mean they’re shut out from the support systems available to them.

“Making sure our community partners understand what this lockdown means and how they can still operate within the rules is critical. We want to ensure that the lockdown and the implications of the lockdown don’t cause harm to those at the most risk,” he said. “It’s about working with our partners to make sure we have as many resources available as possible for those who need it most.”

PUBLIC CLOSURES ANNOUNCED TUESDAY

Owen Sound announced Tuesday city hall will close to the public on Boxing Day and reopen Jan. 25.

The city is also closing the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre and the Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink to the public. The city will further evaluate the Harrison Park rink closure and consult with public health officials in the new year.

City parks and trails remain open and essential services such as water, wastewater, waste management and snow removal services will continue as normal.

Georgian Bluffs will close all township facilities including the Shallow Lake Community Centre and administration offices to the public for 28 days starting on Boxing Day.

“It is anticipated that upon conclusion of the 28 day period, all township facilities will reopen to the public, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 pending further provincial direction,” a news release said.

Georgian Bluffs building department services and non-essential services including council administration, finance and planning services will be limited during the shutdown.

The Davidson Centre and Tiverton Sports Centre in Kincardine will be closed to the public with all programming cancelled during the 28-day shutdown period. Kincardine Centre for the Arts and other third party facilities such as Whitney Crawford Community Centre, Brucedale Community Centre and the Kincardine Pavilion are also closed to the public during this period.

Brockton’s office will close Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. until Jan 25. Residents can contact the municipality by email, telephone (519-881-2223), or by mail for services and assistance.

Huron-Kinloss announced that recreational facilities including the Ripley-Huron Community Centre, Point Clark Community Centre and Lucknow Town Hall will close Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. until further notice.

The municipal office will close at noon Dec. 24 until further notice. Staff will be available by appointment, phone or e-mail by contacting 519-395-3735 or info@huronkinloss.com.