Grey-Bruce schools prepared to welcome staff, students back

School officials in Grey-Bruce are confident in the measures they have in place to ensure a safe return to school on Monday.

The Ontario government announced late Wednesday afternoon that seven health unit regions in the province, including Grey-Bruce, had been given the OK to resume in-class learning on Monday. The Bluewater District School Board and Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board will both welcome students and staff back. Before and after school programs will also resume.

“I think we had some really strong protocols and some really good fidelity to our protocols during the first four months of school,” BGCDSB director Gary O’Donnell said Thursday. “I think we will be able to fall right back into our routines and just want to ensure fidelity to our protocols to keep staff, students and families safe.”

Grey-Bruce students will be back in class for the first time since they went off on holiday break on Dec. 18. Aside from some special needs students, the vast majority have been learning virtually for the past three weeks, after a provincewide lockdown was implemented on Boxing Day followed by an emergency declaration and stay-at-home order earlier in January.