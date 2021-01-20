Grey-Bruce students, teachers returning to class on Monday

Article content continued

All students in Grey-Bruce – except for those with special needs — have been learning virtually since they returned to school after the holiday break under lockdown conditions due to the pandemic.

Originally, elementary students were to return on Jan. 11 and secondary students on Jan. 25.

But when the province announced its stay-at-home order on Jan. 7 it pushed back the elementary return date to Jan. 25 as well.

At that time it was also announced that students in the province’s COVID-19 hot zones of Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton, would all be doing remote learning until at least Feb. 10.

Students at Northern Ontario schools, where COVID-19 case counts have been lower, returned to schools on Jan. 11.

In Grey-Bruce, there has only been one outbreak confirmed in a school since students returned to class in the fall.

That outbreak at Normanby Community School in Ayton was declared on Dec. 22 after two students had tested positive and schools had already closed for the holiday break. There have also been a smattering of other cases involving students in Grey-Bruce, but there was no evidence of transmission in the schools, a requirement for an outbreak to be declared.

One change when students return to school on Monday, will be that it will be mandatory for students in grades 1-3 to now wear masks, in addition to students from grades 4-12. Grade 1-3 students were exempt from doing so prior to the holidays.

Masking will also now be mandatory outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The government release said other additional measures include provincewide targeted asymptomatic testing and enhanced screening.