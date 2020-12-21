Grey-Bruce to lock down with the rest of the province come Boxing Day

Greg Cowan
Dec 21, 2020  •   •  5 minute read
File photo Photo by Stock image /Getty Images

From the yellow zone to full-blown shutdown, the Grey-Bruce region will wake up locked down on Boxing Day.

The provincial government announced Monday it will pause its colour-coded COVID-19 Response Framework in favour of a provincewide shutdown a minute after midnight on Dec. 26.

The shutdown will essentially mirror the provincewide restrictions put in place tin the spring in response to the first wave of the pandemic. Essential services and businesses can remain open, and all others must close or pivot to contactless strategies.

“At this point in time we feel it’s important we get ahead of this before it totally overwhelms our healthcare system,” said Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker. “Even though we are in a relatively good position in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, the reality is it can spread almost overnight.”

The four-week shutdown in southern Ontario restricts all indoor social gatherings except those with members of the same household. However, individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider gathering with one other household to help reduce the impact of social isolation. The limit for organized outdoor events is 10 people.

The limit for organized religious services and ceremonies including weddings and funereal services is 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

For restaurants only takeout options, drive-thru and delivery will be permitted.

Only essential retail services will be able to remain open for in-person shopping including supermarkets, grocery stores, hardware stores, liquor and beer stores, pharmacies, and pet stores. Stores in which in-person shopping is still permitted will operate at 50 per cent capacity except for the big-box and discount stores where groceries make up a smaller portion of the product – they’ll be down to 25 per cent capacity.

One local mayor thought it was a good idea to unify the province’s temporary shutdown measures in light of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and stress on the provincial healthcare system.

Southgate Mayor John Woodbury said he saw first-hand what happened in Orangeville when bordering Peel Region was put into a regional lockdown.

“We knew next time around it could be us,” he said of travellers and consumers flocking north to escape the tight restrictions in the Greater Toronto Area. “At least this way we’re all in it together and it’s consistent. I don’t think you’ll have people travelling whether it’s to Southgate, The Blue Mountains or Sauble Beach. There’s no point,” he said.

The township on the southern border of Grey County has reported 66 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the second most in the county after Owen Sound despite its relatively small population. Woodbury said most residents travel to bigger population centres with a higher risk of transmission for shopping and work.

“If someone does get the virus somewhere else, at least they won’t be going out to spread it around . . . we’ve got to do something,” he said. “The reality is, I don’t think there is a full understanding of what’s going on. For me, if it’s going to be really terrible for a month then that’s worth it,” Woodbury said.

Walker said preventing travel to areas with lighter restrictions was one of the reasons the province decided to implement a widespread shutdown.

“If we start picking and choosing, well we tried that and people were still moving around and we’re seeing the numbers continue to increase. Not just in the hotspots but in other areas,” he said. “You can’t wait too late or it will be the grass fire that caught and you can’t stop it.”

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities like the YMCA in Owen Sound can remain open for child care services, and other permitted activities such as social, mental health and addiction support services are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Outdoor recreational amenities such as ice rinks, snowmobile trails, cross country skiing trails, tobogganing hills and parks are permitted to remain open, but ski hills will be made to close. Blue Mountain Resort opened its hill to skiers and snowboarders Saturday.

“We haven’t had any documented transmission within the village at this point. The resort did a great job putting all the protocols in place, and unfortunately, these events overtook them because you can’t argue with the shutdown with the number of cases we’re seeing throughout Ontario,” said The Blue Mountains Mayor Alar Soever.

Soever said people have been travelling to the area throughout the pandemic, in record numbers, but that hasn’t resulted in a large amount of virus transmission. There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Blue Mountains.

“It’s not where you’re from, it’s how you behave that makes a difference, and unfortunately people couldn’t take it upon themselves to behave,” Soever said. “The thing that has happened out west is that when you open the ski hills it’s the after-ski activities that happen in private residences that is the problem.”

Most other indoor and outdoor sports facilities will be made to close. The Owen Sound Minor Hockey Group suspended registration Monday ahead of the provincial announcement. According to a statement on their website, the OSMHG will determine how the lockdown will affect the upcoming season once more details are known.

Publicly funded high school students in Grey-Bruce will learn remotely until Jan. 25. The plan is for elementary school students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11 after a week of remote learning.

The Ministry of Education directed school boards to prepare students for a pivot to remote learning before they went home for the holiday break. Both the Bruce Grey Catholic School Board and Bluewater District School Board were working to make ensure students had access to the technology needed for remote-learning last week.

Post-secondary institutions like Georgian College in Owen Sound will remain open for virtual instruction with limited exceptions for in-person instruction.

Childcare centres and home-based childcare services will remain open.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced a new small-business support grant to help businesses required to close or restrict services under the provincewide shutdown.

Eligible small businesses can apply for a minimum of $10,000 and up to $20,000. Eligible businesses are those with fewer than 100 employees that were forced to close or significantly restrict services, and that experienced a minimum 20 per cent revenue decline in April 2020 compared to April 2019. Details on how to apply for the grant will be announced in January according to the province’s website.

“The bulk of businesses in our backyard are those small businesses. One person to say 20 would probably be the average,” Walker said. “The intent is: here’s some cash to get out the door to help you survive, to help you get through this.”

According to the province’s plan, $10,000 will be received by all businesses deemed eligible and businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in additional dollar-for-dollar funding if they can show their losses have exceeded the baseline $10,000.

“We’re not putting people through a long and arduous process,” Walker said. “It’s just to kind of help people through a really tough time.”