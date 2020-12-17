Grey-Bruce will soon have access to three vaccine-ready super freezers

Greg Cowan
Dec 17, 2020  •   •  5 minute read
Ashley Chapman, vice-president of Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., stands outside the company's distribution centre on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 south of Markdale, Ont. Rob Gowan/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network ORG XMIT: POS1808011209184506
Ashley Chapman, vice president of Chapman's Ice Cream in Markdale, sourced and purchased two freezers capable of reaching temperatures below -70 C once he learned the super freezers would be needed to store the COVID-19 vaccine. Rob Gowan/Owen Sound Sun Times Photo by Rob Gowan /Rob Gowan/Sun Times

Chapman’s Ice Cream of Markdale has spent nearly a half-century building a business atop the pillars of cold storage and cold-chain distribution logistics.

Those decades of experience moving ice cream from production in Markdale to the freezers of homes and restaurants across the country have uniquely positioned Chapman’s to help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Chapman’s vice president Ashley Chapman learned the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada needed to be stored at temperatures below -70 C, he got on the phone with his equipment supplier.

Next week, Chapman’s Ice Cream expects to receive two of the ultra-cold freezers capable of reaching temperatures of -70 C and colder.

The two super freezers, not much bigger than the standard chest freezers some people have in their garages or basements, typically cost between $20,000 and $25,000 Chapman said.

There is no concrete plan in place for the freezers and no imminent supply of the vaccines to fill them, but Chapman wanted to help in any way possible and freezers seemed like an area of expertise.

“I did not ask for funding. I did not look to see what was out there, and frankly, I didn’t care. The beautiful thing about my position is, if I so choose, I can spend money whereas the health unit, the ministry, all of the bureaucratic processes we have, might delay payment for weeks and up,” Chapman said. “I am of the impression that everyone in the world is going to be looking for these freezers, so I am just going to pay and suck it up. I’m happy to do that.”

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said the community’s response to preparations for an eventual mass-immunization strategy has been overwhelming.

Bruce Power was also able to source and purchase one of the super freezers on short notice. They expect it to arrive in the coming weeks. The nuclear power generator previously helped fund two 50-bed recovery centres in the region and had a third mobile recovery unit deployed in the Leamington area when COVID-19 challenges presented arose in the agribusiness community in the Windsor-Essex area.

“We’re just making whatever we can available to Dr. Arra, and it there’s an opportunity available for our region to get access to the Pfizer vaccine, then we’ll make those resources available to him,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice-president of corporate affairs and operational services.

Scongack said it’s possible the super freezer could be used with one of the 50-bed recovery centres to create an all-in-one vaccine readiness centre, but that guidance will come from the health unit.

Arra has proposed the Grey-Bruce region to the Ministry of Health as one of the places the province should choose as a pilot area for early mass COVID-19 immunization.

The public’s willingness, business community support, and logistical capabilities position Grey-Bruce ahead of the class for vaccination readiness, the health unit’s proposal posits.

“I think our region is really well-positioned here to be one of the first regions to administer the vaccine thanks to the leadership of Dr. Arra and many other people,” Scongack said.

Currently, the relatively small supply of Pfizer vaccines on hand in Ontario are being used to vaccinate healthcare workers in large city-centre “hot spots” like Toronto and Ottawa.

Arra said he understands that thinking, but the Grey Bruce Health Unit has proposed a different view.

“If this pilot works in Toronto it doesn’t mean it’s going to work in Owen Sound or a smaller city centre. If we have a successful pilot here we can generalize that knowledge for the majority of Ontario,” he said.

He also said the high-risk population in Grey-Bruce could be completely vaccinated within eight weeks.

“If we can reach a point where we don’t have to worry about COVID in Grey-Bruce, we can deploy our resources to help out other areas in the province,” he said.

It’s a longshot, but Arra said even if the province waits to supply areas like Grey-Bruce with the vaccine until later in 2021, the preparation being done today by the health unit and its community partners can only serve to make the eventual mass-immunization more effective locally.

“I’m looking at the stars but my feet are on the ground. I know our chances of success to get a pilot to start in mid-December or early January are slim, very slim,” he said. “Being ready today and mobilizing the partners and getting everybody on board is definitely a plus. We might just get that extra icing on the cake if there is that extra early vaccine available.”

The second COVID-19 vaccine expected to be approved for use in Canada is made by the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

The Moderna vaccine doesn’t need to be kept as cold as the Pfizer vaccine and can be shipped and stored using a more standardized cold-chain logistical approach.

Chapman said his company has offered up their fleet of refrigerated trucks and freezer space at the Markdale storage facility if it’s needed provincially. He also submitted a list of names, contacts and locations he knows would be willing to help store or distribute vaccines along the Chapman’s Ice Cream supply line.

“It’s essentially a list of tried and true professionals in cold-chain logistics who I know to be good people who would be more than willing to help out,” Chapman said.

The ice cream business hasn’t suffered as much through the pandemic as others have, Chapman said. Restaurant orders are down, and sourcing ingredients has been difficult, but he considers himself lucky and happy to be in a position to help.

“People have had to shut down their successful businesses and moderate their standard of life down to something that they never would have anticipated. We’ve got to get businesses up and running,” he said. “I think there is a unified feeling in the business community that we really need to do whatever we can to get back to “normal” so we can start saving some of these poor businesses and poor Canadians who are suffering . . . we need to get as many people vaccinated as will have the vaccine so we can protect each other.”

The ice cream Chapman’s produces doesn’t need to be stored at -70 C and below, so the plan is to donate one of the super freezers to the health unit and store one at Chapman’s until it is needed again. No plans have been made for the Bruce Power super freezer, post-pandemic. Scongack said the “laser-focus” for right now is protecting the region’s vulnerable populations and healthcare workers.