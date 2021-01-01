Grey-Bruce's New Year's baby has dramatic arrival

Article content

Grey-Bruce’s first baby of 2021 will have quite a story to share about her birth when she gets older.

Not only was she the region’s New Year’s baby and welcomed into the world amid a global pandemic, but Kyla Johnston and Kyle Bosch’s daughter was unexpectedly born at home as Bosch relayed and followed instructions from 911 operators who had dispatched paramedics.

Johnston said her daughter, who the couple had yet to name as of Friday afternoon, was born at 2:27 a.m., just before paramedics arrived at the family’s Tiverton home.

“It wasn’t in the plans, but you just kinda go with the flow,” she said about giving birth at home.

“It was such a whirlwind, but all we wanted to make sure was that safety was Number 1 and we just listened to the guidance that the dispatch team had told us. But everything went as natural as can be.”

Their daughter weighed in at eight pounds, one ounce, and measured 21 inches.