Grey County is planning to kick in $3 million to help Lutheran Social Services Owen Sound build a nearly $10-million senior’s apartment building with 32 affordable and attainable units.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Council endorsed a task force motion last week to support providing the money through the county’s affordable housing fund, which is to include both county and provincial dollars, as a 20-year loan that will be forgivable so long as 20 of the units remain as affordable housing throughout the term.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey contributing $3M to help LSSOS build apartment with affordable units Back to video

Warden Selwyn Hicks said Lutheran Social Services has a proven track record of providing attainable housing in the area and the county’s contribution is part of its commitment to boosting affordable housing.

“This is a hugely important investment,” he said in an interview.

“The number 1 issue that we’ve been hearing from just about everyone that makes a delegation to county council is you’ve got to look at housing, whether it be affordable or attainable. We’ve heard it from the Four County Labour Market Planning Board, we’ve heard from the Grey Bruce drug strategy most recently. Everyone is saying we need to address the housing crisis.”

Hicks said he urged county council in his inaugural speech as the 2021 warden to make “bold moves” on affordable housing.

“This is proof we’re actually doing it. But, we can’t stop here. There is much still to be done,” he said.

Lutheran Social Services currently provides a range of housing in Owen Sound, including subsidized and full market rent units in the eight-storey, 78-unit St. Francis Place and life-lease condominium units at Corbet Place on 1st Avenue West.

The non-profit organization is planning to build its new five-storey, energy-efficient senior’s apartment on property it owns in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue East.