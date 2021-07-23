Grey County answers 'call to action' amid opioid crisis

After a presentation on the nature of substance addiction and how more needs to be done to support sufferers, Grey County council agreed Thursday to look at what more the county could do.

“What we’re receiving here is a call to action,” Warden Selwyn Hicks said. “I would hate for us to have this nice presentation and move along and say ‘Next.'”

The county’s chief administrative officer, Kim Wingrove, agreed and remarked council and even some staff could learn more about addiction issues. “Rural Ontario has a huge, huge issue and some of this is just starting to come to the surface.”

She suggested county staff including Barb Fedy, the county social services director, and Kevin McNab, county paramedic services director, could prepare a report to address communication opportunities and service adjustments or further initiatives they might take.

Council endorsed a motion to do so, including any budget requirements.

“I’ve never believed that anybody wants to be dealing with a substance-use disorder, nor do they want to be poor,” Fedy said. Promoting more understanding among county staff is part of what the county could do, she said.

Fedy co-chairs the Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy in Grey-Bruce, which both counties help fund. Chatsworth Mayor Scott Mackey sits on that organization’s committee too and remarked on the value of continuing to fund it.

“Opioids and alcohol abuse within Grey and Bruce counties continues to cause a lot of devastation to many individuals and families and the work of this group has certainly been a ways and means to alleviate some of that,” Mackey said.

Sandra McLay-Winters, a peer advisory council member, participated by audio link in the council meeting, which continues to be held virtually due to the pandemic.