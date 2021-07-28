Grey County approves LTC agreements
Article content
An arbitrator awarded OPSEU members at Lee Manor wage increases, which then were used to set wages at Grey Gables, another of the county’s other long-term care homes.
Advertisement
Article content
Wages will increase by 1.62 per cent at Lee Manor in each of three years of the collective agreement which expired Dec. 31, 2019.
Grey County approves LTC agreements Back to video
Negotiations to renew the contract were held between November 2019 and February 2020. Issues settled without arbitration included streamlining hours of work, job posting and vacancy requirements and clarification of educational leaves of absence, a report to council July 22 said.
Arbitration on monetary issues took place March 9, the award was announced June 17 and council voted to adjust wages accordingly last week. About 210 people in the Ontario Public Service Employees Union bargaining unit work at Lee Manor; 73 full-time and the rest part-time.
The award added $158,900 to county financial obligations for 2020 and will cost $179,112 and $200,212 more in 2021 and 2022 respectively. In total, the Lee Manor wage increases will cost Grey County $534,224.
Meanwhile, Grey County ratified its new agreement July 7 with Grey Gables OPSEU workers through negotiations, though monetary issues were done though conciliation.
“We were aided by the recent arbitration award for Lee Manor as it provided a level of parity for wages, benefits and premiums,” a staff report said.
Matters resolved without a conciliator included language that “values gender identity, expression,” processes for arbitration, scheduling, including weekends, holidays, posting and part-time processes, parental leave, jury duty and employee classifications.
Advertisement
Article content
The report also noted two letters of understanding, one of which permits unionized members to leave the bargaining unit temporarily or permanently, while protecting their seniority.
The other letter reflects agreement on a process for placing employees within a new Behavioural Support Transitional Unit, a “significant achievement in moving forward with staffing our new transitional unit and providing the opportunity for new roles within Grey Gables,” the report said.
With annual wage increases of 1.62 per cent, the cost to the county will be $73,512 this year, $76,312 in 2022 and $79,812 in 2023 — $229,636 total over the three years.