This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Grey County approves roadmap to expand transit service in 2022

Grey County approves roadmap to expand transit service in 2022 jpg, OT

Article content Grey County has given a green light to a plan to enhance its regional transit service in 2022.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meeting Thursday as a committee of the whole, county council approved a staff recommendation to consider including $223,000 in next year’s budget to add additional days of service to all six of the system’s routes as part of a one-year pilot project. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey County approves roadmap to expand transit service in 2022 Back to video County officials say the added days are intended to make the Grey Transit Route (GTR) a more stable, reliable transit option, particularly for people who could use the system to get to and from work. “One of the arguments for transit – I remember when we were initially talking about this – was that it will connect people who require affordable housing to jobs, which perhaps exist in different communities,” Grey Highlands Deputy-mayor Aakash Desai said before council’s vote. “To me, $223,000 to provide a higher level of service is absolutely a no-brainer. It’s not a service that affects one particular demographic or particular age group. It’s a service that is used and appreciated by seniors, young people and people that are still working.” The province announced in June that Grey County and Southgate would receive an additional $1.2 million over two years to continue funding most of the GTR routes at current service levels until 2025. The additional county funding would enable Grey to increase from five to seven days per week three of the GTR routes – Owen Sound to Dundalk, Owen Sound to Meaford and Meaford to The Blue Mountains – for 2022. More than half of the county funds – $135,000 of the $223,000 – would be used to expand the Grey Road 4 route between Flesherton and Hanover from operating only Mondays and Fridays to running each weekday in 2022.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The county also intends to increase from three to five days per week the GTR’s Owen Sound to Wiarton route, but the cost to do so will be covered by the provincial funding. It plans to increase the Dundalk to Orangeville route from five to seven days as well by using grant funding and contribution from the Town of Shelburne. Stephanie Stewart, manager of community transportation, told council the $223,000 is a net cost, after factoring in previous year’s savings. Continuing with the increased service level in future years will cost about $650,000 in 2023 and $840,000 in 2024, she said, if no other grant funding becomes available. That makes 2022 the ideal time to launch the one-year pilot and determine if more service days results in more riders as the cost will never be lower, she said. “The success of our transit system hinges on being reliable, affordable and frequent,” she said. “While some routes haven’t had the ridership we would like, to be fair we have been operating this entire year throughout a pandemic, which has been turbulent for all of us. And according to our residents and our employers, some routes simply don’t operate enough days per week. So for residents to leave their car at home to get a job and be able to rely on the transit, it does need to operate more days per week.” The GTR launched in September 2020 with routes from Owen Sound to Orangeville, Owen Sound to the Blue Mountains and Owen Sound to Wiarton. The Grey Road 4 route was added between Flesherton and Walkerton, but its costs are paid solely by Grey County as the route is outside of the scope of the provincial funding.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Before her presentation to Grey County, Stewart visited Bruce County council to ask Grey’s neighbour to consider contributing $44,400 in 2022 to continue the Hanover to Walkerton portion of the Grey Road 4 route and expand it to five days per week. After the GTR launched, South Bruce Peninsula agreed to pay roughly $32,000 cost to extend the Owen Sound to Wiarton route to Sauble Beach for summer 2022. That pilot project is set to end Sept. 6. The route from Owen Sound to Orangeville was also enhanced to include weekends, made possible through a five-month pilot project with the Town of Shelburne. That pilot, which provides weekend service between Dundalk and Shelburne, also sees a bus leaving Owen Sound in the morning and returning in the evening on both Saturdays and Sundays, until Dec. 12. The majority of the original initiative has been funded by $1.85 million Grey County received and $500,000 Southgate received from the province’s Community Transportation Grant Program. That funding was to see the service, operated by Driverseat Owen Sound, continue to March 2023. In a year-in-review report to county council, Stewart said nearly 2,600 people used the GTR service in its first 11 months of operation. That’s despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Grey County to market the service as for essential travel only for much of its first year, reduce seating capacities and enforce social distancing requirements. Demand for transit was also down during the pandemic due to more people working from home and the closure of destinations during shutdowns.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Stewart said ridership numbers have been rising monthly since April, with the service seeing its highest ridership in July with 415 passengers. The province entered Step 1 of its reopening plan June 11. “We’ve significantly seen an increase – month over month, the ridership has improved – so whether that’s the result of pandemic restrictions lifting or simply more and more people are finding out about it,” she said. Since May, Grey County has been actively promoting the GTR, she said. It plans to “capture the attention of youth, employees, employers, those wishing to attend medical appointments and engage in social activities” over the next year.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound