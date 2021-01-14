Grey County council backs 'bold' plan to boost affordable housing

Article content

Grey County council supported in principle a plan to increase the county’s tax levy by one per cent annually and dedicate those funds solely to boosting affordable housing.

The plan, which would add about $610,000 in 2021 to a proposed new affordable housing fund, still requires council’s final blessing during budget deliberations. But it received unanimous support in December from the affordable housing task force and again on Thursday during council’s committee of the whole meeting.

“This is huge,” Warden Selwyn Hicks said in an interview.

“If this thing comes to fruition, what we will see is the establishment of a fund and so funds from things like the sale of properties or any funds that we come into would be put into this fund to go to affordable housing. In addition to that, the fund will continue annually and we’ll have the one per cent levy. This is the exact kind of bold move that I was hoping this council would make with respect to affordable housing.”