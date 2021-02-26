





Grey County council expresses interest in provincial funding for county-level waste management study

Article content Grey County council may soon apply for provincial funding and hire a consulting firm to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study assessing a potential county-wide waste collection and disposal service. A notice of motion made by Meaford Mayor Barb Clumpus to consider the merits of delivering waste collection and disposal services at the county level and express interest in available provincial funding was discussed at the county’s committee of the whole meeting Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey County council expresses interest in provincial funding for county-level waste management study Back to video The discussion comes after Meaford passed a resolution in favour of Grey County considering taking on the responsibility of waste management services, which are now run by lower-tier municipalities. The resolution was circulated to all member municipalities. It was supported by Owen Sound and Hanover. The Blue Mountains opposed the resolution. On Thursday, council directed staff to submit an expression of interest by the March 15 deadline to apply for funding through the province’s Municipal Modernization Program.

Article content The Blue Mountains Mayor Alar Soever opposed the motion, citing a lack of clarity in the process. All other county councillors voted in favour of the motion. County CAO Kim Wingrove told council any potential study should cover all existing waste programs within the county at the municipal level, service levels, costs, and existing contracts, and would need to assess various options taking into account regulatory, environmental and social factors. Wingrove noted something like this would need to include extensive public engagement and feedback at some stage in the process. She said a study such as this would take time and require the expertise of a consulting firm, which could cost upwards of $250,000. Some councillors disagreed with that estimate and said previous experience with similar studies show the cost could easily exceed $1 million. Clumpus said by phone Friday the motion put forward and subsequently passed was simply to express interest in the provincial funding by the March 15 deadline, and if successful another discussion as to the cost and scope of the potential study would be had by county council before officially applying to the Municipal Modernization Program. “There are a lot of questions to be answered yet,” said Clumpus. “My concern was let’s not waste this opportunity . . . and let’s see what happens.” Wingrove told council she dug a little deeper into the province’s Municipal Modernization Program and discovered that should they be approved for a grant the province would be willing to cover 65 per cent of project costs up to $250,000.

Article content The notice of motion highlighted long-term sustainability issues arising from exporting garbage out of the county or country, including gas consumption and impact on regional roads required to truck garbage long distances. It also suggested efficiencies may exist with the potential for shared services such as the biodigester jointly owned by Chatsworth and Georgian Bluffs. The motion noted upper-tier governments are responsible for waste collection and disposal in many parts of the province. Some councillors balked at the notion of consolidating services after so much time and money had been spent at the municipal level. The Blue Mountains Deputy Mayor Rob Potter said the move would “throw a curveball” into their own sustainability planning and wondered if municipalities who have already budgeted for future waste services would receive a lower rate or rebate of some kind if a county-wide approach was to move forward. Chatsworth Mayor Scott Mackey said he’s not convinced a county-wide partnership was the way to go and advocated for smaller partnerships between municipalities. Georgian Bluffs Mayor Dwight Burley said he’s seen this issue arise several times over the years only for it to get pushed to the side. He said he fully supports a comprehensive study to finally arrive at some conclusions. Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy said the issue is an opportunity for the county to think long-term. “There was a lot of good and interesting questions about issues that we’re going to have to deal with,” Clumpus said Friday. “Change is coming, we know that, and there is going to be lots of opportunity for further discussion. But right now there are funds available through this modernization fund and this is an opportunity to see if the project we would contemplate would be appropriate.” The province’s Municipal Modernization Program is part of a $125 million fund aimed at helping rural municipalities provide more efficient services through 2022-23. There are 405 municipalities deemed small and rural by the province. Those municipalities are able to use the program’s funding to conduct reviews of service delivery and administrative expenditures to find efficiencies or implement a range of projects. On Jan. 26 at the 2021 Rural Municipalities of Ontario Association (ROMA) conference, Premier Doug Ford announced a $40 million investment in the program.

