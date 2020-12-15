Article content
Jeannette Cannon of Port Elgin hopes that telling others a bit about what her mother went through during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 will help see them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cannon has helped piece together the details of her family’s own tragic experiences during the Spanish Flu pandemic for a new exhibit at the Grey Roots Museum and Archives. The in-house mini exhibit, called Coughs and Sneezes Spread Diseases, explores the impact the Spanish Flu pandemic had on the citizens of Grey County.
Grey County family's tragic story part of Spanish Flu exhibit Back to video
Cannon, 78, said the hardest part of the COVID-19 pandemic has been trying to convince her grandchildren that there are better days ahead.
“I know they miss all of us, but I try to explain to them that down the road we will be together again,” Cannon said Tuesday.
“This is not the end of the world, but it could be if you don’t pay attention and do what you are supposed to do. I try to explain to them that we will get through this.”