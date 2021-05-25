





Article content Grey County has halted all activity related to a proposed transportation depot on a property adjacent to the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery after concerns were raised by the committee that oversees the historic site. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the county said it had heard the concerns raised by the committee that oversees the cemetery and intends to undertake a thorough investigation of the property the depot was proposed to go on. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey County halts plan for depot next to Black pioneer cemetery Back to video “I think it goes without saying that we are not looking to cause anybody pain here,” Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said on Tuesday. “I think it was unfortunately something that was overlooked, and boy, I sure regret any pain that may have caused anybody at all.” The county plans to connect with stakeholders and have already connected with the cemetery committee to start the process. Naomi Norquay, president of the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery Committee, confirmed on Tuesday that they had been contacted by the county and planned to meet with Grey County officials.

Article content In a letter sent to county council on Friday, the committee said it strongly opposed the location of a depot on the site adjacent to the cemetery at the corner of Grey Road 14 and Durham Road B. The actual burial ground is bigger than the current boundaries of the cemetery site, and at the very least the county would have to undertake a proper archeological investigation to ascertain that no human remains were present on the depot property, the letter said. “The cemetery receives visitors from all over North America and beyond. It is never lost on visitors that the municipal dump is a stone’s throw away. Whether this was coincidental or not, the optics are dismal,” the letter states. “To put another disruptive enterprise adjacent to this nationally significant heritage cemetery is cause for further dismay.” On Thursday a report was to come before Grey County council with a recommendation that the county proceed with the purchase of privately owned lands adjacent to the cemetery for a transportation depot. Hicks said the county has been in need of such a depot in the area and had been looking for a location. The lands in question were more than they needed and appeared to be ideally located, until the concerns were raised and county officials were made aware that human remains could also be located on the lands outside the current cemetery boundary, Hicks said. The committee has cared for the municipally owned Black heritage cemetery since 1990, when it was reclaimed and dedicated. A decoration service is held annually at the cemetery.

Article content “We keep up this tradition, not only to commemorate and remember those buried there, but also to remember the many wrongs committed that allowed this cemetery to be desecrated,” the letter says. “Neighbours colluded in the removal of the headstones. The township and the county turned a blind eye when this removal was carried out.” The letter said that local oral history – while unproven – insists that headstones were used as a base for Grey Road 14 when it was widened several decades ago and that the road may have encroached on some of the burials. Located just east of Priceville in Grey Highlands, the cemetery and the Old Durham Road School across the road from it mark what was once a vibrant and successful Black settlement from the late 1840s. The community’s members emigrated as free people or fled slavery to settle in the area and by 1851 the census counted 120 Blacks among the residents of the former Artemesia Township. In the burial ground along Old Durham Road, there were as many as 80 graves, but knowledge of its existence was all but lost after it was bought in the 1930s, the headstones were removed and the land was farmed. The cemetery was reclaimed and it was dedicated in 1990 by Ontario Lt.-Gov. Lincoln Alexander. In 2015, Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdswell officially opened a pavilion where the four remaining headstones from the cemetery are displayed. Hicks, who is Black, said whatever the county decides to do, he guarantees it will be done respectfully, particularly with the pain that has been caused in the past with the desecration of the site.

Article content “We were trying to do right by having this site that was there with people realizing nothing was to ever happen to it,” said Hicks. “Then for us to come along now and potentially cause greater harm, no way that is not happening.” Hicks said he sees an opportunity for the county to do something positive with the property. But however the county decided to proceed will happen after a proper archeological study and in consultation with the interested parties, he added. “Certainly I think it is a proud part of our history and it might be an opportunity for us to celebrate that history and treat it with dignity and respect and to be honourable with respect to that past,” Hicks said. “I think that is what everybody wants.”

