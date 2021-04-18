Grey County holding virtual 'severe weather awareness' event May 4
Article content
Renowned storm spotter Gerald Cheng will be leading a virtual session early next month on spotting, reporting and staying safe in severe weather.
Grey County, in partnership with several local municipalities, is holding the free CANWARN Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness live event May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Grey County holding virtual 'severe weather awareness' event May 4 Back to video
Registration is now open for the event, which attendees can watch from their homes, but space is limited to the first 500 people who sign up.
“The event is forecasted to provide vital information about different types of severe weather, what to watch for in the sky, what weather info to report on Twitter (#ONStorm) and, most importantly, how to stay safe when faced with severe weather conditions,” Grey County said in a news release.
Cheng is a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment & Climate Change Canada. He has worked as a forecaster at the Storm Prediction Centre in both Ontario and Quebec and worked for eight years as a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
Advertisement
Article content
Grey County held a CANWARN Storm Spotter training session, featuring Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson, in spring 2017. The event proved so popular that the county had to change the venue twice – from the administration building, which could accommodate 75 people, to the Quality Inn, which would have allowed for 250 attendees, to Owen Sound District Secondary School.
Almost 300 people received the training that year, which Environment Canada said was the highest attendance at that point for one of its sessions in Ontario.
The training was held again in 2018, with about 300 people taking part at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
“Grey County had record attendance at past in-person events. Organizers are hoping lightning will strike twice and the virtual event will allow for even more participation this year,” the county’s news release says.
CANWARN started as a volunteer weather spotter program, but has evolved into an effort to raise awareness of hazardous weather and increase community preparedness, the county says.
People can register for this year’s CANWARN Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness session at Grey.ca.