Grey County increases loan for affordable housing project

Work has begun on the third-storey of Owen Sound Housing Company’s apartment complex project at Odawa Heights. SUPPLIED
Grey County is increasing to $4 million the amount of a short-term loan to help Owen Sound Housing Company complete its latest affordable housing project after construction costs for the 60-unit build in Owen Sound came in higher than anticipated.

County council agreed during Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting to change the loan amount and term from $3.25 million and one year to $4 million and a maximum of two years.

“The project did come in over what they had estimated. Their consultant thought it would come in around $11 million for the build and it came in at $12,543,000. So they are asking that the short-term loan be increased,” housing director Anne Marie Shaw told council.

Owen Sound Housing Company is also asking Owen Sound to increase its short-term loan to the organization to $4 million. Corporate services director Kate Allan said a staff report on the request will be presented to council Feb. 8.

Construction is now well underway on the apartment complex, which is to include 43 affordable units and 17 units with market rental rates.

Work recently began on the third storey of the five-storey structure. Crews are also installing exterior walls on the first storey.

The non-profit organization anticipates construction will wrap up in December, with occupancy slated for January 2022.

“The board is very pleased with the progress to date,” said chair Ruth Lovell Stanners.

“We have had many challenges associated with a build during a pandemic and times of provincial lockdown, but the build seems to still be on track for timing. We are looking forward to being able to offer homes to at least some of the people who have been on the waiting list for attainable housing for a very long time.”

The apartment building at 2239 9th Ave. E. is the third and final phase of Owen Sound Housing Company’s Odawa Heights development.

The first phase, which wrapped up in 2018, involved constructing 28 units in seven buildings. Twenty-two of those units are affordable, meaning tenants are charged 80 per cent of market rent, while the other six are market rent units.

Phase 2, which wrapped up in 2019, involved building six more affordable units and two market rent units.

In January 2020, provincial and federal representatives announced that Owen Sound Housing Company would receive $6.2 million in funding for Phase 3.

City council voted in May to loan the organization just over $3 million to help it complete Phase 3, with the loan to be repaid once the organization receives long-term financing upon finishing the project. Grey County gave the same approval in June.

In August, Owen Sound Housing Company opened tenders for the construction. Allen-Hastings Ltd. was chosen as the contractor after submitting the lowest bid of $12,543,800.

Construction began in September, which was about six months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s $4 million loan, which is to come from reserves, is to send $2 million to the organization in March and the rest in August, Shaw said.

Owen Sound Housing Company is working with People’s Trust and the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp. for take-out financing. The short-term loan is to be repaid once construction is complete and the mortgage is finalized.

The loan has an interest rate of two per cent, which will provide the county with about $6,666 a month in revenue, Shaw said.