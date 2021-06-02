





Article content Grey County officials expect to decide by the end of June if they will proceed with the purchase of lands adjacent to the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery east of Priceville. County officials met with representatives of the committee that cares for the cemetery on Tuesday to discuss concerns they raised about a proposal by the county to purchase the lands that border the cemetery for a transportation depot there. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey County meets with Black pioneer cemetery committee Back to video Grey County chief administrative officer Kim Wingrove said Tuesday’s meeting was a chance for county staff and councillors to meet with the cemetery committee and hear their concerns. “We met and heard some of their perspective about the property and what it means to everyone, and we left it with them that they are going to do some more thinking about the site and come back to us,” Wingrove said. “Our intent as staff is that we need to provide an update to county council by the end of the month.”

Article content A report is expected at county council’s meeting on June 24. “We are in the middle of a transaction here so we will need to make a decision about what to do about that transaction,” Wingrove said. “I think there are a lot of considerations here and I just feel badly we didn’t understand the significance of that cemetery site when we were doing our due diligence.” Last week during its committee of the whole meeting, Grey County council was to consider a recommendation to purchase the approximately 40-acre property that surrounds the cemetery in Grey Highlands. The county had planned the purchase it in order to build a transportation depot and related infrastructure on the property. But the county removed the item from its agenda after the concerns were raised by the Old Durham Road Black Pioneer Cemetery committee. Committee president Naomi Norquay said Wednesday that Tuesday’s meeting was a beneficial one. She said the committee learned what the county had planned for the property and it also allowed them to educate county officials about the history of the area and the significance of the cemetery. A site visit with committee members and county representatives was also talked about. “It was very heart-felt and well-meaning,” Norquay said. “I didn’t know what the meeting would bring, but it was respectful and people listened. Having that kind of a meeting it made me very hopeful for future discussions.” Norquay said the committee’s position is that the county needs to do what they think is right. She said they would ideally like the lands to remain in a more natural state like a park.

Article content She said the committee plans to meet to discuss the matter, but her feeling is that even though the depot would only take up about a quarter of the property, a lot would have to be done to put the facility there and be “mindful and respectful.” “We think there are lots of reasons not to put it there,” said Norquay. “Having it there and building a buffer like two lines of trees isn’t going to do it. They would need a berm.” The committee had sent a letter to county staff and councillors when they learned about the proposal for the property. In that letter, dated May 21, the committee said it strongly opposed the location of a depot on the site adjacent to the cemetery at the corner of Grey Road 14 and Durham Road B. The actual burial ground is bigger than the current boundaries of the cemetery site, and at the very least the county would have to undertake a proper archeological investigation to ascertain that no human remains were present on the depot property, the letter said. The committee has cared for the municipally owned Black heritage cemetery since 1990, when it was reclaimed and dedicated. A decoration service is held annually at the cemetery and in 2015 a pavillion was opened there containing the four remaining headstones. Located just east of Priceville in Grey Highlands, the cemetery and the Old Durham Road School across the road from it mark what was once a vibrant and successful Black settlement from the late 1840s. The community’s members emigrated as free people or fled slavery to settle in the area and by 1851 the census counted 120 Blacks among the residents of the former Artemesia Township.

Article content In the burial ground along Old Durham Road, there were as many as 80 graves, but knowledge of its existence was all but lost after it was bought by a farmer in the 1930s, the headstones were removed and the land was farmed. While unproven, local oral history insists that headstones were used as a base for Grey Road 14 when it was widened several decades ago and that the road may have encroached on some of the graves. The county issued a statement on May 25 saying it had halted all activity related to the proposed depot after the concerns were raised by the cemetery committee. The statement said the county intended to talk to stakeholders and undertake a thorough investigation of the property. At the meeting on May 27, Wingrove issued an apology. “On behalf of all of the staff I want to sincerely apologize to the cemetery committee, the community and the descendants of those who are buried there for the concern and hurt that they are feeling,” Wingrove said. “There should have been consultation with the cemetery committee at the beginning of the process to understand the history.” Wingrove also apologized to all of council for failing to have anticipated the concerns. “As staff we were not aware of the significance of the site or the existence of the committee who cares for it and we should have been,” she said.

