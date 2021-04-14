Grey County, M'Wikwedong pledge to increase collaboration







Grey County and the M'Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre are vowing to strengthen their relationship and continue working together on ways to improve the quality of life of Indigenous people living off-reserve in the area. County council, meeting recently as a committee of the whole, endorsed a declaration of mutual commitment and friendship with the Owen Sound-based centre that both county and M'Wikwedong officials say is in the spirit of truth and reconciliation. "We have already a very good relationship with M'Wikwedong, but we were looking to formalize that with this resolution, which is to be formalized by our council next week," Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said. "We are reaching out in friendship with M'Wikwedong to work collaboratively on issues that their people face." Tanya Shute, president of M'Wikwedong's board of directors, said the declaration pledges that Grey County and the local friendship centre will work together to develop "healthy public policy" that takes into account the perspectives of local off-reserve Indigenous residents as well as to address barriers that may prevent rural and urban Indigenous people from accessing county programs and services.

Article content “What this declaration does is it formalizes our partnership and collaboration and gives opportunities for increased input at all different levels,” she said. Bruce County council has endorsed a similar declaration with M’Wikwedong, she said. “Now we have both counties who have committed to this and we’re looking forward to having a bit of a celebration – we’re hoping this spring or this fall. And we can have council members come and tour our new space, which is the former Dufferin school, and we can make it official,” Shute said. She said she’s excited about the opportunity for friendship centre and county officials to sit down to come up with action items that can be tackled in the months ahead and discuss any other ideas or concerns. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres signed in August a declaration of mutual commitment and friendship, which the provincial organizations say is designed to help municipal governments and friendship centres build relationships and collaborate to improve supports and services for Indigenous people in their communities. About 85 per cent of Indigenous people in Ontario live off-reserve in urban and rural communities. Many municipalities have signed declarations with their local friendship centres, which provide safe environments for community members and Indigenous people living off-reserve to gather and receive culturally based services in areas such as health, poverty reduction, homelessness, ending family violence, justice, family support and employment and training, according to a staff report to Grey County council.

Article content Barb Fedy, Grey County’s director of social services, said Grey County has worked closely with M’Wikwedong for years in many areas, including children’s programming, poverty reduction, community safety and well-being, planning and housing and homelessness. The county also worked with M’Wikwedong, as well as the Chippewas of Nawash, to develop a land acknowledgement policy and wording, which is to be read before certain meetings and on special occasions. Grey County assisted M’Wikwedong to secure provincial funding to support the move to their new, larger site at the former Dufferin school. “We had some recent advocacy over the past couple of years where funds were offered to enhance the former premises of the friendship centre and when we really pulled up our sleeves and determined that we would just be putting that money into something that still wasn’t going to meet their needs, some advocacy on behalf of senior leadership here at Grey County, through to the Ministry of Education, permitted the transfer of those funds and enabled the dollars to be put forward into the new site,” Fedy said. The declaration, she said, supports further collaboration on “initiatives that create tangible opportunities and outcomes” for Grey County and M’Wikwedong “for a common objective to build a foundation for a strong, mutually beneficial relationship.” She said the county plans to be “robust in embracing the intentions of the declaration” and not be “trivial in any way.”

Article content The declaration says, in part, that Grey County recognizes that the value of Indigenous knowledge and expertise to design, plan, implement and evaluate public policy and programs that impact the well-being of Indigenous people is “paramount.” It says Grey County recognizes the value of building relationships and partnerships with friendship centres to improve the quality of life of Indigenous people in the county. M’Wikwedong, meanwhile, acknowledges that they operate in a municipal landscape and rely on municipal governments and that developing and maintaining good relationships with municipal governments is essential to achieving a long-term positive impact on Indigenous communities, according to the declaration.

