Grey County paramedics continue to step up during pandemic

More than half of Grey County's 122 paramedics have taken on additional responsibilities – from providing COVID-19 testing to helping out in long-term care homes – since the pandemic took hold in Ontario nearly 15 months ago. The remaining Grey County Paramedic Services' staff supported those paramedics by picking up extra work when the additional pandemic-related duties were required, director Kevin McNab said Tuesday. "Overall, it's been a really busy year and our paramedics have not only done their regular roles with 911, but also stepped up and performed their non-traditional roles. They've done just an amazing job of providing a service that has helped fight against COVID-19," he said in an interview. McNab's comments come during Paramedic Services Week, which the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs says is an opportunity to recognize the "tireless work and dedication of paramedics" in the province.

Article content The association says the important role paramedics play in keeping Ontario communities safe and healthy has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was officially declared an emergency in Ontario on March 17, 2020. McNab said 133 staff work for Grey County Paramedic Services, including 122 paramedics. At the start of the pandemic, local paramedics answered a call from the Grey Bruce Health Unit to assist with testing housebound residents for the virus as well as those involved in outbreak situations, he said. Paramedics also performed COVID-19 tests on the department’s own staff and other essential workers in the county. That work is ongoing, he said. Also during the pandemic, the department launched a palliative symptom management program as part of its community paramedicine initiative. Working with local physicians, paramedics assist palliative patients in their homes to manage symptoms like difficulty breathing or pain. Paramedics have also gone into local long-term care homes to help with COVID-19 testing and providing other supports. On the vaccine front, Grey County paramedics have provided support for the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s vaccination hubs and also partnered with local family health teams to give the shots to housebound residents. McNab said his department sent crews of paramedics to the Windsor area early this year to help out with outbreaks in that part of southern Ontario. Two to three Grey County paramedics were on duty at a time in the area over a roughly eight-week period.

Article content Grey County paramedics were also part of a group in southwestern Ontario that provided transfers between hospitals for COVID-19 patients, he said. The pandemic has highlighted, he said, the ability of paramedics to adapt to perform different roles as required. He said Paramedic Services Week is a chance for the public to reflect on what paramedics have done and continue to do during the pandemic and what paramedics mean to their communities. “Another thing to highlight is we’re just part of the team. So we have a great team that includes public health, hospitals, police, fire and other emergency services. The team we have in Grey-Bruce is one in which everybody works together and we’ve seen that through this last year and a half,” he said. Normally, Grey County Paramedic Services would hold a series of public events during this week to celebrate Paramedic Services Week, give back to the community and raise awareness about the important role paramedics play in communities. However, this year’s events will be virtual due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. On Friday, local paramedics will be holding a Facebook Live ambulance tour at 3:30 p.m. The county says the “fun and informative behind-the-scenes tour” will demonstrate how paramedics work together, the tools they use on the job and what people can expect if an ambulance gets called. The event will be streamed on the Grey County Paramedic Services’ Facebook page. Grey County paramedics will also be co-ordinating a virtual food drive at four local grocery stores – Zehrs Markets in Owen Sound, Masse’s Your Independent Grocer in Meaford, Foodland in Thornbury and Grant’s Your Independent Grocer in Hanover.

