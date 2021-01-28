Grey County proposing to expand community paramedicine program

Denis Langlois
Jan 28, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A screenshot of Thursday's Grey County committee of the whole meeting, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A screenshot of Thursday's Grey County committee of the whole meeting, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grey County has submitted a proposal to the province to significantly expand its six-year-old community paramedicine program, which sees paramedics assessing and providing care to vulnerable patients in their homes.

“Our goal is to expand the program across the county and add an additional 300 to 350 patients, which would bring the total to 450 to 500 patients,” Kevin McNab, Grey County’s director of paramedic services, said in an interview Thursday.

If its proposal is approved, the county’s current community paramedicine program, funded by the Ministry of Health, would be expanded to include the Ministry of Long-term Care.

The new community paramedicine for long-term care pilot would focus exclusively on seniors – those on a waiting list for a long-term care bed or those eligible or soon to be eligible for long-term care.

McNab said the province intends to continue the program until at least 2023-24.

The annual funding allocation would be based on waitlist data, he said, meaning Grey County would receive about $1 million annually, which would be on top of the $362,000 it now receives each year from the province for its current community paramedicine program.

Grey is proposing to launch the expanded program by March 31.

“If our proposal is accepted, the province will forward the agreement to be approved by council, but we hope that it will be approved within the next few weeks so we can start the program before the end of March,” McNab told Grey County council during its committee of the whole meeting.

Grey County’s current community paramedicine program involves specially trained paramedics monitoring and treating patients with chronic diseases, like diabetes, congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in their homes, under the medical delegation of primary care physicians. The goal is to reduce the rate of hospitalization and emergency room visits for those patients.

McNab said the current program includes a roster of 125 to 150 patients, but is largely focused on the area that includes Owen Sound, Georgian Bluffs, Meaford and Chatsworth, through the Owen Sound Family Health Team.

In October, the province announced that it would be launching in phases a community paramedicine for long-term care program, aimed at delaying the need for long-term care for seniors by providing them with enhanced in-home supports.

The program was first launched in five communities, before the province invited all 29 communities with existing community paramedicine programs to submit an expression of interest in expanding their program to the Ministry of Long-term Care.

McNab said the county’s proposal would allow coverage across Grey by involving all family health teams, individual primary care physicians and community health centres that would like to participate.

If approved, Grey County would receive a $250,000 funding allocation for January to March 2021 to enable it to train 12 paramedics for the program and purchase three defibrillators.

McNab said the plan would be to hire six full-time-equivalent paramedics so current Grey County paramedics could move to the expanded community paramedicine program.

Grey County’s proposal includes adding two more 12-hour shifts, seven days per week, as well as a community paramedic and co-ordinator position daily from Monday to Friday. The additional shifts would allow the program to run from 7 a.m. to midnight daily, McNab said.

Expanding the program would require about $234,000 in capital costs, which would be used to buy three all-wheel-drive first response vehicles, two i-STAT blood analyzer machines and three computers and docking stations for the new vehicles.

The county is planning to up-front those costs through a reserve fund and recover them over the next five to seven years.