Article content Grey County will look into the Maple View Long-Term Care home in Owen Sound as a site for affordable or sustainable housing.

Article content On Thursday, Grey County council directed staff to bring back a report to the county’s Affordable Housing Task Force about the facility at 1029 4th Ave. W. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey County to look into Maple View purchase for housing Back to video The home is one of two in Owen Sound that Southbridge Care Homes is selling, as they are being replaced by a new 160-bed facility on 16th Avenue East. That new home is under construction and is on track to open in the summer of 2022. The 29-bed Maple View home, built in 1979, and the 40-bed Georgian Heights home at 1115 10th St. E., built in 1975, will close once the new facility is built and the residents are moved there. Southbridge has put both homes up for sale, with the closing next year. Southbridge announced plans in 2016 to build its new facility at 1300 16th Ave. E. after it decided not to pursue a proposal to redevelop the city-owned former Grey County courthouse. Along with the beds from the current homes, the province has approved 91 new beds for the new facility. The idea to explore housing at the Maple View home was brought forward in a notice of motion from Owen Sound Coun. Brian O’Leary. “I don’t want to miss an opportunity,” O’Leary said Thursday. “I just want staff to look into it and certainly don’t want to be in a position two or three years down the road looking back and saying we should have looked at that building when it became available.” Grey County chief administrative officer Kim Wingrove said the Maple View property’s location could make it desirable for such housing with its proximity to the downtown, the composition of the surrounding area and its access to amenities.

Article content Wingrove said the county staff will need a lot more information on the idea, and commended council for giving them the time to investigate further. Wingrove said the county has not been in either building to assess their condition, but they are functioning as long-term care homes, which are “held to a high standard.” She suggested there may be an opportunity for Georgian College with Georgian Heights being so close to the college, but said the county wouldn’t rule out that property as an option either. . . . Meaford is asking that Grey County’s share of a payment in lieu of taxes settlement award for the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre be used toward a new affordable or attainable housing project in Meaford. Grey County council on Thursday passed a motion that the request from Meaford be forwarded to its Affordable Housing Task Force for consideration. Meaford council asked in a resolution that Grey County’s share of a more than $2 million agreement settlement with Public Services and Procurement Canada go towards a housing project in Meaford. In 2014, Meaford appealed to the Payment in Lieu of Taxes Dispute Advisory Panel about underpayments through PSPC. Under the PILT Act, payments or “grants” are made on federally owned properties – typically exempt from provincial and municipal taxes – to the local municipality based on the assessments that the local assessor would place upon the land if it were taxable. In each year since 2013, Meaford argued they were being underpaid by the federal government for the land used for the military training base.

Article content Meaford Mayor Barb Clumpus said Thursday that many appeals were made by her municipality over the years about the underpayments A hearing began earlier this year and settlement was reached in April for $2,035,600, with Meaford receiving $1,665,500, and Grey County receiving $370,100. Clumpus said an important piece to the settlement was that future payments would be honoured annually. Meaford council then passed its motion on June 14 requesting the county put its share of funds in reserves for a housing project in Meaford. “This found money, and more importantly the confidence of consistent future payments, would not have occurred without our municipality’s management of the issue, including legal fees, which, of course, were shared,” said Clumpus. “That prompted the recommendation before us this morning. “We feel that since both Grey County council and Meaford’s council have identified attainable housing as a focus priority that it would be appropriate to request that that $370,100 of found money revenue to Grey County . . . be directed to a new housing project in the Municipality of Meaford.” . . . Grey County has named Linda Swanston as its manager of climate change initiatives. Swanston will lead the work of finalizing and implementing the county’s Climate Change Action Plan. “We are really fortunate to have someone with Linda’s experience and knowledge leading climate change projects as part of the Grey County team,” Grey County planning director Randy Scherzer said in a news release. “This work will truly benefit the county as a whole.”

Article content In the past Swanston worked for the City of Toronto as its manager of policy and research in the Environment and Energy Division where she developed and oversaw the implementation of Toronto’s Climate Change Action Plan, called TransformTO. She has a Bachelor of Environmental Studies in Environment and Research Studies and a Masters of Global Environmental Governance from the University of Waterloo, where, as part of her Master’s degree, her studies and publications included sustainable agriculture, seen as an asset to Grey County. The county began creating its climate action plan in 2019, with a goal of taking steps to mitigate climate change and lower its carbon footprint. A draft plan has been developed with a focus on several areas where changes can be made, including buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture, land-use, energy, and protection of waterways and shorelines. More information about the plan can be found at www.grey.ca/programs-initiatives/climate-change-action-plan

