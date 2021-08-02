Southgate’s first Pride crosswalk is a “visual cue” that the township celebrates diversity and inclusion, a particularly important message since the largely rural municipality is the fastest growing in Grey County, says Deputy-mayor Brian Milne.

“There’s a perception, I think, in Ontario or indeed anywhere that small, rural towns are very close-minded and very parochial and that simply isn’t true, particularly here,” he said in a weekend interview.

Grey County's fastest-growing municipality gets first Pride crosswalk

“I think it signals to the new residents that we are a very inclusive and welcoming community.”

The rainbow crosswalk was unveiled last week on Artemesia Street South, just south of Grey Road 9, in Dundalk.

It features all of the colours of the Progress Pride flag, which includes the red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple bands of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit (LGBTQ2S+) Pride flag, along with the white, light pink and light blue colours of the transgender Pride flag and brown and black to represent black, indigenous and people of colour as well as individuals living with or who have died of AIDS.

Milne was the council member who proposed in the spring the idea of creating the crosswalk in Dundalk, saying at the time that it would demonstrate the municipality is an open and inclusive community that welcomes all members, including those of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

His motion noted that Southgate had voted in May to declare June 2021 as Pride Month in Southgate “in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community and to further instill our dedication to providing an open and inclusive community.”

It also pointed out that other communities in Grey-Bruce and cities across Ontario have approved the installation of rainbow crosswalks.