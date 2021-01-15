Grey earmarks funding to improve housing, mental health support

Denis Langlois
Jan 15, 2021
Grey County administration building. Photo by Sun Times files

Grey County will be using just over $1.2 million in provincial relief funding to help three organizations create a combined 11 new transitional housing units in Owen Sound as well as to assist people with rent arrears and boost mental health and emergency shelter support.

Warden Selwyn Hicks said each of the initiatives is “very important,” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in job losses and an increase in mental health concerns, and as the area continues to grapple with a severe affordable housing shortage.

“We know people are in very difficult situations right now,” he said Friday.

The county received the funding under Phase 2 of the Social Services Relief Fund, which the province says is intended to create longer-term housing solutions, expand rent support programs and protect homeless shelter staff and residents.

It received $793,347 in September and proposed three renovation projects to the province, director of housing Anne Marie Shaw told county council Thursday.

The province has approved the projects and council voted to authorize county officials to sign funding agreements with the organizations.

Maam Wiim Win, an Indigenous non-profit organization, will receive $120,000 to renovate one of its houses into three transitional housing units. The organization has partnered with the M’Wikwedong Native Cultural Centre and Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce to create the units with culturally appropriate supports, according to a staff report.

The Women’s Centre Grey-Bruce will receive $120,000 to convert one of its second-stage family townhouse units into two one-bedroom units for single women experiencing domestic violence.

Lutheran Social Services, meanwhile, will receive $355,000 to convert a building into four transitional housing apartments.

The remaining funds, less three per cent for administration, will be transferred to the county’s rental arrears program.

Grey County received an additional $433,900 in Social Services Relief Fund Phase 2 funding in December.

The county intends to provide $120,000 of those funds to The Women’s Centre so the organization can transform another second-stage family townhouse unit into two one-bedroom units.

“They will now be able to renovate two, two-bedroom units into four single units. That is a need in our community that is being unmet at this point is transitional housing for single women,” Shaw said.

The three conversion projects must be finished by Dec. 31, under the funding agreement terms.

About $201,000 of the money received in December will go to various agencies to provide mental health and emergency housing outreach support.

The remaining $100,000 will be used to increase the county’s funding to Y Housing to provide additional emergency housing during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of nights people are needing to stay in emergency housing and also there has been an increase to the rates that are being charged on a per-night basis,” Shaw said.