Article content

Grey County will be using just over $1.2 million in provincial relief funding to help three organizations create a combined 11 new transitional housing units in Owen Sound as well as to assist people with rent arrears and boost mental health and emergency shelter support.

Warden Selwyn Hicks said each of the initiatives is “very important,” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in job losses and an increase in mental health concerns, and as the area continues to grapple with a severe affordable housing shortage.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grey earmarks funding to improve housing, mental health support Back to video

“We know people are in very difficult situations right now,” he said Friday.

The county received the funding under Phase 2 of the Social Services Relief Fund, which the province says is intended to create longer-term housing solutions, expand rent support programs and protect homeless shelter staff and residents.

It received $793,347 in September and proposed three renovation projects to the province, director of housing Anne Marie Shaw told county council Thursday.