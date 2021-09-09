Grey Gables rebuild officially on hold

Grey County has officially put an indefinite hold on its project to build a new 128-bed Grey Gables in Markdale.

County council approved Thursday the minutes of its Aug. 26 special committee of the whole meeting, which formally confirms a motion – passed in a 50-40 recorded vote during that session – to pause the redevelopment project until the county decides otherwise.

“What that does, to be clear, is we are not turning back the beds. The ministry is OK with us pausing and just holding the potential for possibly still moving ahead with those beds. But, at this point, given the cost, I think the majority of county council is saying we’re not so sure we want to proceed with this,” Warden Selwyn Hicks said in an interview.

Council decided to pause the project after consultants for the county’s two long-term care redevelopment projects confirmed a $400,000 per-bed construction cost estimate is the “best forecast” based on all available information.

That estimate is nearly 43 per cent higher than the projected per-bed cost of $280,000 that was presented to council before it applied for provincial approval for the builds.

It’s unclear when county council could decide to lift the pause, Hicks said.

That could happen, perhaps, if the province were to change the funding formula for long-term care projects in municipalities with smaller property tax bases – something the county requested at this summer’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference – or if other revenue-generating opportunities are identified for the Grey Gables site.